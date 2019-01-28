ESM honors athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Jan 28, 2019 Phil Blackwell Eagle Bulletin, High School
The East Syracuse Minoa Athletic Hall of Fame inducted seven individuals into the ESM Athletic Hall of Fame Jan. 19. Honorees are, from left, Tyler Dattmore, Craig Gilkey, Dan O’Shea, Mark Powell, Scott Shaw, Brittany Siechen. Nancy Mudge Cato was inducted posthumously.
The East Syracuse Minoa Athletic Hall of Fame inducted seven individuals into the ESM Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 19. The ceremony for the official plaque unveiling was held during halftime of the ESM varsity boys basketball game against Fayetteville-Manlius..
Honorees were introduced on the basketball court and the plaque unveiling followed in the Hall of Fame lobby outside the gym. Each plaque includes the inductee’s picture with a list of their accomplishments.
This is the seventh class of inductees. The following are the accomplishments for the honorees:
Nancy Mudge Cato (Baseball)
Tyler Dattmore (Golf)
Craig Gilkey (Football)
Dan O’Shea (Soccer)
Mark Powell (Trainer)
Scott Shaw (Cross Country/Track and Field)
Brittany Siechen (Golf)
Jan 28, 2019 0
Jan 28, 2019 0
Jan 28, 2019 0
Jan 28, 2019 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019