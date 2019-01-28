ESM honors athletic Hall of Fame inductees

 

The East Syracuse Minoa Athletic Hall of Fame inducted seven individuals into the ESM Athletic Hall of Fame Jan. 19. Honorees are, from left, Tyler Dattmore, Craig Gilkey, Dan O’Shea, Mark Powell, Scott Shaw, Brittany Siechen. Nancy Mudge Cato was inducted posthumously.

The East Syracuse Minoa Athletic Hall of Fame inducted seven individuals into the ESM Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 19.  The ceremony for the official plaque unveiling was held during halftime of the ESM varsity boys basketball game against Fayetteville-Manlius..

Honorees were introduced on the basketball court and the plaque unveiling followed in the Hall of Fame lobby outside the gym. Each plaque includes the inductee’s picture with a list of their accomplishments.

This is the seventh class of inductees. The following are the accomplishments for the honorees:

Nancy Mudge Cato (Baseball)

  • Minoa Class of 1947
  • Graduated Taylor University 1951
  • Played in All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, 1950-54; appeared in League of Their Own movie, led league in fielding percentage, 1953-54, 350 games, 186 runs, 200 hits,.311 on-base percentage
  • Doctorate in Education, University of Michigan
  • University of Minnesota Physical Education professor

Tyler Dattmore (Golf)

  • ESM Class of 2009
  • 2nd-team All-League 2003, 2004
  • 1st-team All-League 2005-2008
  • ESM Most Valuable Player four straight years, 2005-08
  • Three-time OHSL Player of the Year, 2006-2008, leading team to two league, one Section III team title
  • Syracuse Junior Player of the Year, 2008

Craig Gilkey (Football)

  • ESM Class of 2001
  • Holds school records for tackles, both season and career
  • All-League offensive line, 1999-2000
  • All-League linebacker, 1999-2000
  • All-Central New York linebacker, 2000
  • All-State linebacker, 2000

Dan O’Shea (Soccer)

  • ESM Class of 2001
  • 1st-team All-League goalkeeper 1999, 2000
  • 1st-team All-Central New York 2000, 2nd team All-CNY 1999
  • Class A American Division Player of the Year, 2000
  • Led ESM to the Class A American division title
  • NSCAA All-Region II team, 2002 Empire State Games gold medalist

Mark Powell (Trainer)

  • Athletic Trainer at ESM from 1987 to 2018
  • Was school’s first athletic trainer
  • Has served since 1999 as ESM Strength and Conditioning Specialist
  • Established Strength and Conditioning program at ESM
  • Now is Strength and Conditioning coach for Syracuse Crunch
  • Has worked with NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Helped lead ESM’s training program to two Joe Abraham awards

Scott Shaw (Cross Country/Track and Field)

  • ESM Class of 1999
  • Cross country Section III champion, 1997-98
  • Cross country league champion, 1997-98
  • Two-time MVP in cross country and outdoor track
  • State runner-up in cross country, 1998
  • State runner-up in outdoor track 3,200-meter run, 1999
  • Clemson University team captain, 2001-03
  • Clemson University All-American, 2003

Brittany Siechen (Golf)

  • ESM Class of 2009
  • ESM Most Valuable Player five straight years, 2005-2009
  • First-team All-League four times, 2006-2009
  • Section III champion 2008-2009
  • Set Section III tournament scoring record of 74, 2009
  • Niagara University athletic scholarship recipient

