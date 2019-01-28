ESM honors athletic Hall of Fame inductees

The East Syracuse Minoa Athletic Hall of Fame inducted seven individuals into the ESM Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 19. The ceremony for the official plaque unveiling was held during halftime of the ESM varsity boys basketball game against Fayetteville-Manlius..

Honorees were introduced on the basketball court and the plaque unveiling followed in the Hall of Fame lobby outside the gym. Each plaque includes the inductee’s picture with a list of their accomplishments.

This is the seventh class of inductees. The following are the accomplishments for the honorees:

Nancy Mudge Cato (Baseball)

Minoa Class of 1947

Graduated Taylor University 1951

Played in All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, 1950-54; appeared in League of Their Own movie, led league in fielding percentage, 1953-54, 350 games, 186 runs, 200 hits,.311 on-base percentage

Doctorate in Education, University of Michigan

University of Minnesota Physical Education professor

Tyler Dattmore (Golf)

ESM Class of 2009

2nd-team All-League 2003, 2004

1st-team All-League 2005-2008

ESM Most Valuable Player four straight years, 2005-08

Three-time OHSL Player of the Year, 2006-2008, leading team to two league, one Section III team title

Syracuse Junior Player of the Year, 2008

Craig Gilkey (Football)

ESM Class of 2001

Holds school records for tackles, both season and career

All-League offensive line, 1999-2000

All-League linebacker, 1999-2000

All-Central New York linebacker, 2000

All-State linebacker, 2000

Dan O’Shea (Soccer)

ESM Class of 2001

1st-team All-League goalkeeper 1999, 2000

1st-team All-Central New York 2000, 2nd team All-CNY 1999

Class A American Division Player of the Year, 2000

Led ESM to the Class A American division title

NSCAA All-Region II team, 2002 Empire State Games gold medalist

Mark Powell (Trainer)

Athletic Trainer at ESM from 1987 to 2018

Was school’s first athletic trainer

Has served since 1999 as ESM Strength and Conditioning Specialist

Established Strength and Conditioning program at ESM

Now is Strength and Conditioning coach for Syracuse Crunch

Has worked with NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks, Tampa Bay Lightning

Helped lead ESM’s training program to two Joe Abraham awards

Scott Shaw (Cross Country/Track and Field)

ESM Class of 1999

Cross country Section III champion, 1997-98

Cross country league champion, 1997-98

Two-time MVP in cross country and outdoor track

State runner-up in cross country, 1998

State runner-up in outdoor track 3,200-meter run, 1999

Clemson University team captain, 2001-03

Clemson University All-American, 2003

Brittany Siechen (Golf)

ESM Class of 2009

ESM Most Valuable Player five straight years, 2005-2009

First-team All-League four times, 2006-2009

Section III champion 2008-2009

Set Section III tournament scoring record of 74, 2009

Niagara University athletic scholarship recipient

