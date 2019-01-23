J-D/CBA swimmers earn wins at SCAC meet

Right after a defeat to Fayetteville-Manlius on Jan. 16, the Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA boys swim team would find plenty of its own success during the Salt City Athletic Conference championships at Nottingham High School two nights later.

Chris Bushnell, in particular, stood out. When Bushnell swam the 100-yard butterfly in 53.27 seconds, he not only won, he broke the meet record another J-D/CBA swimmer, Spencer Schultz, established when he went 53.90 seconds a year earlier.

Later, in the 100 backstroke, Bushnell could not quite match his 53.07 seconds time from 2018, but still won in 53.38 seconds over Liverpool’s Griffin Merkling (55.34)

Nathan Chen, who was third in the 100 butterfly in 58 seconds flat, would prevail in the 100 breaststroke, going 1:03.41 to hold off West Genesee’s Ryan McMahon (1:04.66) in second place. Emmanuel Ignacio finished eighth in 1:12.41.

Also, Nate Wales won a tight race with F-M’s Miguel Aldana in the 500 freestyle, Wales hitting the wall in 5:24.74 to edge out Aldana, who was second in 5:25 flat. Logan Rodarmel finished sixth for the Red Rams..

Conlan Rourke, in 2:00.69, beat out Wales (2:02.07) for third place in the 200 freestyle. Bushnell, Chen, Rourke and Colby Porter went 1:43.84 to finish third in the 200 medley relay. Bobby Diel was fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:22.89, with Porter seventh and Ignacio eighth.

F-M had a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay as Nate Montgomery, Tanner Eisenhut, Lucas Wieres and Nico Foster finished in 1:36.23, with Baldwinsville prevailing in a state meet-qualifying 1:29.61. Eisenhut, Montgomery, Wieres and Richard Wan were fifth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:39.84.

Eisenhut made his way to fourth place in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.65, with Jordan Krouse seventh in 1:04.58, his best time of the winter Montgomery get sixth place in the 50 freestyle in 23.71 seconds, two spots ahead of J-D/CBA’s Liam Kaplan (24.10) in eighth place.

Wieres was sixth in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.02, with Tristan Wellner (1:00.33) eighth. Wieres also took sixth in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.36 as Aldana (2:03.35) got eighth place. Ben Rabin finished ninth in the 200 IM in 2:30.45.

Michael Magee finished sixth in diving with 315.70 points, while Eisenhut was sixth in the 100 freestyle in 51.06 seconds and Chris Ziobro took ninth place in the 100 breaststroke.

