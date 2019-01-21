Swimming Wildcats defeat Weedsport, 103-78

The West Genesee boys swim team paid a visit to Weedsport last Tuesday night, where it had little trouble improving to 5-2 on the season as it beat the Warriors 103-78.

Ryan McMahon and Alex Shuron each won two races for WG. McMahon swam the 200-yard individual medley in two minutes, 14.48 seconds, and then roared to victory in the 500 freestyle in 5:16.69.

Shuron would break the two-minute mark in the 200 freestyle, prevailing in 1:59.63, before making his way to first place in the 100 freestyle in 55.35 seconds. Shuron then paired with McMahon, Keegan Scharoun and Tiernan Guy to go 1:39.08 in the 200 freestyle relay.

Having finished second in the 50 freestyle in 24.58 seconds ahead of Guy (25.73), Scharoun would prevail in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.83 as Chase Foresti (1:10.71) was second.

Cameron Chao, second to McMahon in the 200 IM, would beat the field in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.99, with Matt Barrington (1:04.26) a close second. Barrington, Chao, McMahon and Foresti paired to take the 200 medley relay in 1:57.08.

Justin Byrne earned first place in diving with 229.85 points, while Declan Braun had the quickest time of 1:15.06 in the 100 breaststroke. Shuron, Nate Long, Jackson Craig and Connor McManus went 3:48.49 in the 400 freestyle relay.

During Saturday’s Salt City Athletic Conference diving championships, Byrne claimed the title with 396.10 points, with David Puma taking third place by earning 375.00 points.

Parker McIlroy, with 334.40 points, was fifth as Bryan Reichert finished seventh (302.65), Aiden Burlingame was eighth (274.65) and Kyle Collins got 11th place with 256.65 points. WG is back on the road Wednesday night, taking on Fulton

