 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Swimming Wildcats defeat Weedsport, 103-78

Jan 21, 2019 Eagle Observer, High School

The West Genesee boys swim team paid a visit to Weedsport last Tuesday night, where it had little trouble improving to 5-2 on the season as it beat the Warriors 103-78.

Ryan McMahon and Alex Shuron each won two races for WG. McMahon swam the 200-yard individual medley in two minutes, 14.48 seconds, and then roared to victory in the 500 freestyle in 5:16.69.

Shuron would break the two-minute mark in the 200 freestyle, prevailing in 1:59.63, before making his way to first place in the 100 freestyle in 55.35 seconds. Shuron then paired with McMahon, Keegan Scharoun and Tiernan Guy to go 1:39.08 in the 200 freestyle relay.

Having finished second in the 50 freestyle in 24.58 seconds ahead of Guy (25.73), Scharoun would prevail in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.83 as Chase Foresti (1:10.71) was second.

Cameron Chao, second to McMahon in the 200 IM, would beat the field in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.99, with Matt Barrington (1:04.26) a close second. Barrington, Chao, McMahon and Foresti paired to take the 200 medley relay in 1:57.08.

Justin Byrne earned first place in diving with 229.85 points, while Declan Braun had the quickest time of 1:15.06 in the 100 breaststroke. Shuron, Nate Long, Jackson Craig and Connor McManus went 3:48.49 in the 400 freestyle relay.

During Saturday’s Salt City Athletic Conference diving championships, Byrne claimed the title with 396.10 points, with David Puma taking third place by earning 375.00 points.

Parker McIlroy, with 334.40 points, was fifth as Bryan Reichert finished seventh (302.65), Aiden Burlingame was eighth (274.65) and Kyle Collins got 11th place with 256.65 points. WG is back on the road Wednesday night, taking on Fulton

Comment on this Story

Marcellus, WG wrestlers get impressive league wins

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling