Marcellus, WG wrestlers get impressive league wins

The Marcellus wrestling team was set to make the long trek to Central Valley Academy to compete in the Division II portion of the Section III Dual Meet.

As the no. 5 seed in a 10-team field, the Mustangs had difficult competition, starting with a quarterfinal against no. 4 seed Beaver River, with the possibility that top seed and host CVA (the no. 2-ranked small school in the state) waited in the semifinals.

However, weather concerns led Marcellus to cancel its Dual Meet appearance. They weren’t alone, as just five Division II teams made it to CVA and just three teams competed in the Division I portion at Indian River.

Before all this, Marcellus went to Cazenovia last Wednesday night and dominated that match, handling the Lakers 66-10.

Other than the lightest (99 pounds) and heaviest (285 pounds) weight class, the Mustangs won every bout, including a trio of forfeits to Ryan Moses (120 pounds), Brady Schram (132 pounds) and Quentin Weaver (138 pounds).

Cahal Donovan, moved up to 145 pounds, pinned Doug Buckley in 92 seconds, three more seconds than it took Ethan Ciota (106 pounds) to pin Luke Rodriguez. Wilvon McKee, at 220 pounds, pinned Max Fisher early in the second period.

Trevor Widrick (160 pounds) and Rob Seeley (170 pounds) each earned third-period falls – Widrick over Kevin Valentine, Seeley over Casey Cunningham – with four other bouts claimed by Marcellus after six hard-fought minutes.

A single escape allowed Tom Kinsella, at 195 pounds, to edge John Frega 1-0, with Nate Farino (182 pounds) topping Jake Tobin 6-4. Tim Okhman, at 126 pounds, handled Gerald Viehauer 6-2 as Carl Santiarello (113 pounds) topped Matt Knutsen 9-6.

West Genesee found success in last Wednesday night’s match at Fayetteville-Manlius, the Wildcats rolling past the Hornets 60-13.

After a forfeit to Scott Fura at 138, Colin McAvan, at 145, got past Justin Bedell 7-2, but it was Cole Saxon’s tough 5-4 decision over Alex Dauksza at 160 that began a run of seven straight Wildcats wins.

Only Peter Dwinell (195) got a forfeit as Devin Earl blanked Sawyer Dereszynski 7-0 and Mike Sarakos (182) pinned Will Coley in 60 seconds. Cole Wade, at 220, shut out Charlie Josephson 4-0.

To cap off this run, Chandler McAvan (285) pinned Zack Henderson in 25 seconds and Sam Snyder (99) took 26 seconds to pin Malik Barr. Later, Jackson Taetsch (113) and Jake Gartner-Baca (126) each got second-period pins as Ejarian Burgin (132) claimed a forfeit.

First place in the OHSL Patriot division was at stake when Jordan-Elbridge visited Port Byron/Union Springs, and each side won the same number of contested bouts, but the Eagles had four forfeits to the Panthers’ two, leading to a 43-33 defeat.

Early in the meet, Landry LaFleur claimed a forfeit at 195 and Bryan Tanner, at 99, beat Henry Smith 8-4. After that, though, Port Byron/Union Springs claime the next five bouts, four of them forfeits.

Still, the Eagles would close strong. Richard Raus, at 145, pinned Zach Dennis with three seconds left. Cole Mullen (160) took just 40 seconds to pin Jamilyn Casbarro, and after a forfeit to Luke Pinckney (170), Cameron Newhook (182) got a 33-second fall over Gillespie Hunter.

