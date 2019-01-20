Skaneateles indoor track competes at Grieve Invitational

It was fortunate for the Skaneateles indoor track and field teams to get slotted to the morning session of Saturday’s Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

That was because winter weather forced the postponement of the afternoon session, so the Lakers were able to wrap up its regular season with another solid effort, getting 34 points to finish sixth in the girls portion and 20.5 points in the boys portion.

Nearly half the Skaneateles girls points came from its efforts in the weight throw. Edan Howard threw it 35 feet 2 inches, second to Westhill’s Lennah Abraham (37’5 1/2″), while Reagan Evans was third with 34’4 1/2″.

Emme Conan, Graeson Landsberg, Jessica Patalino and Tess Peterson covered the 4×400 relay in 4:27.19, just one-hundredth of a second behind West Genesee (4:27.18) for the runner-up spot as Fayetteville-Manlius won in 4:04.34.

Peterson went 14’10” in the high jump and took third place, and then moved to the high jump, where by clearing 5 feet she was third, only denied the title because East Syracuse Minoa’s Jennah Ferrari had fewer misses.

Sarah Tallerico made it to seventh place in the 1,500-meter run in 5:22.54. Lillian Yengo was 10th in the 3,000-meter run, with Grace Conan 12th in the 600-meter run.

Many of the Lakers’ points on the boys side came from the 3,200-meter run, where Caleb Bender, in a time of 10:16.06, was second to Fayetteville-Manlius’ Peyton Geehrer (9:37.53) as Matt Persampieri finished sixth in 10:37.57.

Nicola Kunz got fifth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.86 seconds and cleared 5’3″ in the high jump to tie for sixth place. Nick Wamp gained eighth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.07 seconds and was 12th in the long jump, with Bender 12th in the 1,000-meter run.

