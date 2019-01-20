Liverpool boys finish first at Bob Grieve Invitational

Even with the impending winter storm, they did fit in the morning session of Saturday’s indoor track and field Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena, and Liverpool played a big part in it.

Earning 116.5 points, the boys Warriors easily claimed the top spot as Central Square was second with 71 points, On the girls side, Liverpool earned 111.5 points, second only to Fayetteville-Manlius, who had 134 points.

Somehow the boys Warriors won despite just one individual victory – from Antwan Kelly in the weight throw. A throw of 58 feet 8 inches helped Kelly lap the field that included Jacob Barnes, who was fourth with 45’9 1/4″.

In the 4×400 relay, Liverpool had Connor Fahy, Kevin Harge, Dawson Newburn and Eli Barbour prevail in 3:50.82 over runner-up Cortland (3:52.98). Fahy, Paul Dewan, Kevin Harge and Talmari Turner got second place in the 4×200 relay in 1:39.35.

Talmari Turner, in 6.86 seconds, was second behind West Genesee’s Dan Gill (6.83) in the 55-meter dash. Then, in the 300-meter dash, Turner again took second place in 37.77 seconds behind Nottingham’s Dan Bagalwa (37.57).

In the high jump, Aiden Wroblewski earned second place, clearing 5’8″, with Bennett Robb tying for third place by topping 5’6″. Meanwhile, Jaime Vong earned third place in the pole vault, clearing 10’6″.

Carter Rodriguez got second place in the 1,000-meter run in 2:43.25, with Nick Brancato second in the mile in 4:36.16 to F-M’s Nolan Chiles (4:28.93), with Jake McGowan sixth (4:44.54) and Rodriguez seventh.

T.J. Praschunus, Nathan Reeves, Cameron O’Connell and Spencer Ruediger were second in the 4×800 relay in 8:14.32 to Central Square’s 8:12.88. Jacob Barnes threw the shot put 42’7 3/4″ to finish second as Kelly got seventh place.

Michael Nigro got fifth place in the long jump, going 18’1 1/2″, while Ethan Glashauser was seventh in the 3,200-meter run. and Ryan Dewan was eighth in the triple jump.

The girls edition of the Grieve Invitational included a 1,500-meter duel between Liverpool’s Jenna Schulz and F-M’s Phoebe White, with Schulz finishing in 4:36.76, just behind White’s 4:36.14 as Emily Neuner (5:11.67) was sixth. Schulz, Gabby McCarthy, Windsor Ardner and Sarah Sedlock got second place in the 4×800 in 10:09.95.

Haven Hicks was victorious in the 55 sprint, going 7.66 seconds to beat out West Genesee’s Caitlin Mill (7.74) for the top spot. Kali Hayes, in 8.89 seconds, beat the field in the 55-meter hurdles as Lauren Fradette was third in 9.60 seconds.

Imahni Sinclair, throwing the shot put 33’2″, won that event as Madyson Oliveri was third with 30’5 1/2″. Amani Sinclair cleared 5 feet for second place in the high jump as Alexis Ostrander (4’8″) finished fourth.

Kaleigh Buck earned second place in the 1,000 in 3:16.11, with Rosie Petrella (3:23.90) seventh. Emily Neuner, in 10:56.16, edged out Gabby McCarthy (10:56.86) for third place in the 3,000-meter run, with Windsor Ardner third in the 600 in 1:43.47.

Tahje McDonald got third place in the 300 in 45.04 seconds. The Warriors were seventh in the 4×400 in 4:39.07 and eighth in the 4×200 in 1:59.38 as Amelia Loop tied for seventh in the pole vault.

