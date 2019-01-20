Indoor track teams compete at Grieve Invitational

Though a winter snowstorm curtailed many high school schedules over the weekend, they still fit in indoor track and field meets on Friday night and Saturday morning.

The lone session of the Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational included Westhill finishing third in the girls division with 90.833 points, with West Genesee taking fifth place with 48 points.

Excelling in field events, the Warriors had Lennah Abraham win the weight throw with a top heave of 37 feet 5 1/2 inches. Teammate Brigid Heinrich was fourth with 30’2″ as Bishop Ludden’s Claire Pullano was sixth with 26’9 1/2″.

Another Westhill victory came in the pole vault, where Ella Markham was the lone competitor to top 8 feet, with Ashley Heffernan tying for second place by clearing 7’6″ and Lauren Bendall tying for seventh. For Solvay, Erika Bagozzi topped 7 feet to finish fifth.

Lauren Marshall went 31’3″ in the triple jump for third place, with Ashley Bolesh (30’5 1/2″) sixth. Ashley Heffernan got fourth place in the long jump, going 14’9 1/2″ as Solvay had Isabella Lambert in seventh place with 13’11 3/4″.

Ryan Murphy had a fifth-place shot put toss of 28’2 1/2″, with Abraham seventh and Heinrich eighth. Solvay’s Kyra Crossett cleared 4’8″ in the high jump to get seventh place.

Angie Mesa-Espinosa, in 44.08 seconds, was runner-up to Phoenix’s Gianna DeRoberts (43.60) in the 300-meter dash, while Bolesh finished sixth in 45.10 seconds. Then Bolesh, Mesa-Espinosa, Caitlin McIntyre and Katherine Evans were third in the 4×200 relay in 1:55.84.

Liz Kessler and Haylei Coolican were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 1,000-meter run, with Ashley Heffernan fifth and Lauren Holstein seventh in the 55 hurdles.

WG had Mikeayla DeJesus, Abby Kuppinger, Olivia Lockwood and Mia Mitchell go 4:27.18 in the 4×400 relay for second place, though Fayetteville-Manlius won in 4:04.34.

Later, int the 4×200, Kuppinger, DeJesus, Sandy Gardino and Caitlin Mills went 1:53.52, a close second to Fayetteville-Manlius (1:23.56), with Westhill getting Kuppinger also was fourth in the 300 in 45.01 seconds.

Caitlin Mills, in 7.74 seconds, landed in second place in the 55-meter dash, with Natalie Kieling fourth in 7.85 seconds and Sandy Gardino (7.87 seconds) sixth.

Natalie Buckhout got fourth place in the 1,500-meter run in 5:08.09. Alana Eastman finished eighth in the 1,000. Buckhout helped the Wildcats get fourth place in the 4×800 relay in 10:45.03, with Westhill (11:03.28) fifth.

West Genesee’s boys finished sixth in its portion of the Grieve Invitational with 45 points, two spots ahead of Westhill (31 points) in eighth place.

The Wildcats’ Dan Gill won the 55 sprint in 6.83 seconds, with teammate Esisas Brumfield third in 6.91 seconds. Gill also got fourth place in the 55 hurdles in 8.82 seconds.

Then, in the 4×200 relay, WG finished on top as Gill, Brumfield, Jakob Petrocci and Patrick Peris went 1:37.61 to beat out Liverpool (1:39.35) for the top spot. Westhill was eighth in 1:45.85.

Matt Bartolotta got third place in the 1,000 in 2:46.98, with Rob Ciarla sixth in the 600 in 1:32.57 and Jakob Petrocci seventh in the 300. WG got a sixth-place time of 9:55.03 in the 4×800.

Westhill had Evan Ballard win the shot put, heaving it 43’7 3/4″, a foot ahead of Liverpool’s Jacob Barnes (42’7 3/4″) as Ben Helfeld was sixth with 39’1 1/2″. Ballard took third place in the weight throw with 45’11 3/4′ as Helfeld (43’3″) improved to fifth place.

Mike Ferrara got fifth place in the 1,000 in 2:49.93, with Brendan Rewakowski eighth in the mile. Wyatt Lavigne cleared 8’6″ in the pole vault to finish seventh.

Back on Friday night, Marcellus traveled to Utica College’s Hutton Dome for the sixth Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association meet of the winter, and earned 21 points on the girls side to finish 10th in a 23-team field.

Nearly half those points came from Julianna Szczech winning the pole vault. Szczech was the only competitor to clear 9 feet as New Hartford’s Caroline Deck was second with 8’6″.

Delaney Manahan, Alaura Cushman, Emma Holzwarth and Caroline Trytek got to second place in the 4×400 in 4:28.55, trailing only Cicero-North Syracuse (4:17.29) as Manahan finished sixth in the 300 in 44.66 seconds. Sophia Shaw was 10th in the high jump.

