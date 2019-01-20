Girls indoor track Hornets win again at Grieve meet

They were able to fit in Saturday’s morning session of the indoor track and field Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena before the winter snows hit.

And the Fayetteville-Manlius girls prevailed again, earning 134 points to beat runner-up Liverpool’s 111. 5 points. The F-M boys finished third with 68 points and East Syracuse Minoa got fourth place with 53.5 points and Christian Brothers Academy was ninth with 29 points.

The girls highlights included a 1,500-meter run classic between F-M’s Phoebe White and Liverpool’s Jenna Schulz. in four minutes, 36.14 seconds, White edged Schulz (4:36.76) as Chloe Bullough was third in 5:08.80 and Emily Cook (5:09.04) gained fifth place.

In an impressive girls 4×400 relay, White, Susan Bansbach, Fiona Mejico and Samantha Pynn won in 4:04.34, more than 22 seconds ahead of second-place West Genesee.

White, Grace Kaercher, Lejla Borcilo and Maddy Duggleby pulled away in the 4×800 relay to win in 9:46.24. To complete the relay sweep, Bansbach, Mejico, Pynn and Arianna Caron went 1:52.56 in the 4×200 relay to hold off West Genesee (1:53.52) at the top.

Grace Kaercher, in 10:28.09, prevailed in the 3,000-meter run over Hannah Kaercher, who was second in 10:34.99. Mejico got third place in the 300-meter dash in 44.70 seconds, with Lucy Fowler fourth in the shot put with 29′ 1/2″.

Isabel Zuber helped F-M in field events as she went 16 feet 7 inches to win the long jump, while Elina Cabrera was sixth with 14’4″. Then Zuber won the triple jump by going 35’10”, more than three feet ahead of the field.

ESM’s girls saw Jennah Ferrari clear 5 feet in the high jump and finish atop the standings, F-M’s Katie Berge’ sixth by clearing 4’8″ as Rhiannon Butchko tied for seventh.

The Spartans also had Maria Markert clear 7’6″ in the pole vault and take second place to Westhill’s Ella Markham (8 feet). Jessica Stevens earn a sixth-place shot put toss of 26’11” as Kaleigh Maloof finish eighth in the triple jump, going 30’2″.

Peyton Geehrer pulled away to take the 3,200-meter run in 9:37.53, the only time under the 10-minute mark, with CBA’s Riley Nash, in 10:19.50, beating the Hornets’ Jack Altimonda (10:29.23) for third place.

Matt Tripp prevailed in the 1,000 in 2:40.29, with John Meskos fourth in 2:48.71. Then, in the mile, Nolan Chiles went 4:28.93 to finish on top as ESM’s Nick Berg was fifth in 4:42.93. Chiles, Tripp, Meskos and Geehrer were third in the 4×800 in 8:36.92. as Dan Sokolovic threw the shot put 41’11 3/4″ to get third place.

ESM’s Myles Riggins won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.09 seconds over F-M’s Ryan Serp (8.50 seconds) as the Spartans’ Michael Parks was third in 8.82 seconds. Eljiah Buck’s weight throw of 47′ 1/2″ put him in second place, and Buck was fifth in the shot put, going 41’2″.

Riggins got fifth place in the 55-meter dash in 6.94 seconds, with Bennett Ferrari topping 9 feet in the pole vault to finish fifth.

Ferrari also helped ESM take fifth place in the 4×400 in 4:07.51 and, with Riggins, Rocky El and Branden Warner, finished sixth in the 4×200 in 1:43.63 as El was fifth in the triple jump with 39’9 1/2″ and Parks was sixth (5’3″) in the high jump.

CBA got 13 points out of the boys 600-meter run, where Caleb Krueger earned second place in 1:30.25 and Joel Gaffney was fourth in 1:32.27.

Also, Krueger got third place in the 300 in 38.71 seconds and Gaffney (39.34) got fifth place, with Serp in fourth place (39.22) for the Hornets. Over in the girls edition of the 600, CBA had had Olivia Morganti finish second in 1:42.51, with Duggleby fourth in 1:44.03.

