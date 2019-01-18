C-NS indoor track wins meet at Utica College

Finishing up its regular-season slate, the Cicero-North Syracuse indoor track and field teams swept both sides of Friday night’s sixth Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association meet at Utica College’s Hutton Dome.

The boys Northstars, again led by Jeremiah Willis, earned 127 points, well clear of runner-up Rome Free Academy’s 75 points. The C-NS girls gained 102.2 points as RFA (84 points) again held the second spot.

Willis, days before announcing his college choice for football, claimed the long jump by going 22 feet 8 inches and the triple jump with a top attempt of 48 feet, with Ryan Dupra fourth (39’7″) and Isaiah Wright fifth (39’5″).

Nearly getting a third title, Willis was second by one-hundredth of a second in the 55-meter dash going 6.57 seconds behind Whitesboro’s Lucas Casab, who won in 6.56. Dupra cleared 5’10” in the high jump to take third place.

Matt LeClair was victorious in the 3,200-meter run, his time of 10:14.14 more than 12 seconds ahead of the field as Brad Laquiardi was fifth in 10:35.86 and Josh Koeppe (10:41.69) was seventh.

Going 1-2 in the mile, the Northstars had R.J. Davis prevail in 4:44.30, beating out Lucas Sharron, who took second place in 4:46.61. Then, in the 4×800 relay, LeClair, Christian Carlin, Evan Breitbeck and Nathan Poirier won in 8:46.90, the only time under nine minutes.

Poirier, in 2:38.76, was second to New Hartford’s Josh Farmer (2:36.96) in the 1,000-meter run. Wright took fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.62 seconds. Andrew Culver threw the shot put 42 feet to finish fourth.

The Northstars also finished fourth in the 4×400 relay in 3:56.05 and sixth in the 4×200 relay (1:40.14) as Carlin got third place in the 600-meter run in 1:28.58, with Aidan Deitz (1:29.90) fifth.

On the girls side, C-NS swept all three relays. Allison Newton and Maria Marullo paired with Sarah Davis and Kate Putman to win the 4×800 in 10:03.48 over South Lewis (10:11.25).

Two eighth-graders, Putman and Hannah Boyle, joined Mackenzie Mahoney and McKenna Johnston to go 4:17.29 and beat the field in the 4×400 by more than 11 seconds. Finally, in the 4×200, Johnston, Amanda Reilly, Julianna Hutt and Brooke Blaisdell won in 1:52.40 to Clinton’s second-place 1:55.83.

On her own, Newton, in 10:57.25, beat the field in the 3,000-meter run as Marullo got fourth place in 11:17.96 and Morgan Kingdeski (11:57.08) finished seventh.

In the triple jump, Blaisdell beat the field with a top attempt of 37’9″ as Sierra Davis got third place with 34’6″. ALso, Blaisdell, in 9.30 seconds, was second, and Lexi Gaetz third in 9.31 seconds, to Clinton’s Roxee Hughes (9.25) in a close battle for the top spot in the 55 hurdles.

Hutt, with a long jump of 16′ 1/2″, beat out Sierra Davis (15’8 1/4″) for fourth place, with Hutt also taking eighth in the 55 sprint. Stephanie Webb had a sixth-place shot put toss of 28′ 3/4″.

Gaetz and Lilly Capria tied for sixth in the high jump, each clearing 4’6″. Emily Dembowski got sixth place in the 1,500-meter run in 5:20.81 and Sarah Davis finished seventh in the 1,000 in 3:18.34, with Hannah Boyle eighth in the 300-meter dash in 45.05 seconds as Johnston tied for eighth in the pole vault.

