 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

West Genesee bowlers struggle against top league foes

Jan 14, 2019 Eagle Observer, High School

After a relatively quick start to the season, the West Genesee bowling teams have gained clear evidence of how challenging it is to take down long-established large-school powers.

Back on Jan. 3, the Wildcats lost both sides of its first match of 2019, against Fayetteville-Manlius, despite the advantage of bowling on its home lanes at Solvay Recreation Alley.

In a 2-1 boys defeat to the Horrnets, WG had Bobby Bidwell shoot a season-best 247 game, but finish with a 543 series and Jon Zollo add a 501 series. Kevin Winschel, who rolled a 300 against the Wildcats in December at Green Lakes, got a 237 game here in a 570 series as Dan Fiumara added a 547 set.

Meanwhile, WG’s girls fell to F-M by that same 2-1 margin, where Kaley Moore’s 163 game led to a 418 series and Gina Neri added a 416 series. The Hornets got a 487 series from Kendra Elliot and a 467 series from Rachel Hance.

Nearly a week later, the Wildcats returned to action, taking on Liverpool at Flamingo Bowl, where it couldn’t gain a point from the Warriors in either 3-0 decision.

It was the same against Baldwinsville last Wednesday, where WG’s boys lost 3-0 as it witnessed the Bees’ Tanner Rozycko shoot a 719 series and 266 game two days after he rolled a 300 game during a 776 series against F-M.

Perhaps inspired by seeing Rozycko, Ben Conroy gave the Wildcats a 244 game that was part of a 624 series, with Bidwell’s 220 leading to a 580 series as Richard Wituszynski shot a 179 and finished with a 503 set.

Even though the WG girls also lost 3-0, Neri had one of her best series of the season, a 510 that included a 189 high game. Moore’s 161 game was part of a 408 series as B’ville’s Brooke Flask led her side with a 544 series and high game of 211.

Comment on this Story

Swimming Wildcats beat Oswego on Senior Night

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling