West Genesee bowlers struggle against top league foes

After a relatively quick start to the season, the West Genesee bowling teams have gained clear evidence of how challenging it is to take down long-established large-school powers.

Back on Jan. 3, the Wildcats lost both sides of its first match of 2019, against Fayetteville-Manlius, despite the advantage of bowling on its home lanes at Solvay Recreation Alley.

In a 2-1 boys defeat to the Horrnets, WG had Bobby Bidwell shoot a season-best 247 game, but finish with a 543 series and Jon Zollo add a 501 series. Kevin Winschel, who rolled a 300 against the Wildcats in December at Green Lakes, got a 237 game here in a 570 series as Dan Fiumara added a 547 set.

Meanwhile, WG’s girls fell to F-M by that same 2-1 margin, where Kaley Moore’s 163 game led to a 418 series and Gina Neri added a 416 series. The Hornets got a 487 series from Kendra Elliot and a 467 series from Rachel Hance.

Nearly a week later, the Wildcats returned to action, taking on Liverpool at Flamingo Bowl, where it couldn’t gain a point from the Warriors in either 3-0 decision.

It was the same against Baldwinsville last Wednesday, where WG’s boys lost 3-0 as it witnessed the Bees’ Tanner Rozycko shoot a 719 series and 266 game two days after he rolled a 300 game during a 776 series against F-M.

Perhaps inspired by seeing Rozycko, Ben Conroy gave the Wildcats a 244 game that was part of a 624 series, with Bidwell’s 220 leading to a 580 series as Richard Wituszynski shot a 179 and finished with a 503 set.

Even though the WG girls also lost 3-0, Neri had one of her best series of the season, a 510 that included a 189 high game. Moore’s 161 game was part of a 408 series as B’ville’s Brooke Flask led her side with a 544 series and high game of 211.

