Swimming Wildcats beat Oswego on Senior Night

Though barely a week into 2019, the West Genesee boys swim team was already conducting Senior Night festivities last Tuesday night prior to its meet against Oswego.

It was a not a large senior class, but many of them got their turn in the pool during the meet, and the Wildcats won, too, toppling the Buccaneers 96-84 to improve to 4-2 on the season.

One of the seniors, Tiernan Guy, was part of the opening race, the 200-yard medley relay, helping Keegan Scharoun, Ryan McMahon and Matt Barrington take first place in one minute, 51.06 seconds.

McMahon didn’t stop there, roaring to first place in the 500 freestyle in 5:11.79 and also winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.72 as Scharoun prevailed in the 50 freestyle in 24.31 seconds.

WG also went 1-2 in diving, where David Puma earned 218.80 points to hold off Justin Byrne (215.45 points) for the top spot as Parker McIlroy was fourth with 196.85 points.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the Wildcats again prevailed as McMahon and Scharoun, joined by Alex Shuron and Cameron Chao, posted 1:38.74, with Chao, Guy, Shuron and Matt Shields going 3:47.70 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Oswego lost despite two race wins apiece from Casey DeLapp and J.D. Thomas as DeLapp went 2:12.10 in the 200 individual medley to beat Chao’s 2:28.05 and swam the 100 freestyle in 51 seconds flat, well clear of Shuron’s 55.01.

As for Thomas, he went 1:55.87 to hold off Shuron (1:57.63) in the 200 freestyle and, in the 100 butterfly, got first place in 1:02.11, with Chao second in 1:05.74.

WG saw its meet at 8-0 Liverpool last Thursday postponed by winter weather, rescheduled to Feb. 5. The Wildcats were set to travel to Weedsport on Tuesday and then compete in the Salt City Athletic Conference championships Friday at Nottingham.

