Skaneateles girls basketball handles Mexico

Glad to hit an easier stretch of its schedule, the Skaneateles girls basketball team roared past a pair of OHSL Liberty division opponents while getting to the eight-win standard needed to lock up a Section III Class B playoff berth.

The Lakers visited Mexico last Tuesday night, and combined a potent attack with a vastly improved defense to dominate the Tigers on the way to a 60-22 victory.

Skaneateles got all the offense it needed during a 23-point first quarter. Still, it wasn’t content, extending its lead to 35-18 by halftime and then nearly shutting out Mexico the rest of the way, allowing just two points in each of the last two periods.

Drawing constant defensive attention, Olivia Dobrovosky earned eight of her team-high 14 points at the free-throw line, but every single Lakers player got at least one field goal.

Ryley Pas’cal and Tatumn Pas’cal each finished with 10 points, while Chloe Metz earned eight points. Olivia Navaroli added six points as Maddy Ramsgard and Kate Aberi had four points apiece.

The game with Solvay last Thursday night got moved to Jan. 22. Thus, Skaneateles would take a 7-4 mark into Tuesday’s game at Syracuse Academy of Science before hosting Cazenovia two nights later.

