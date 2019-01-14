Skaneateles boys basketball moves to 12-0

With its 10-0 start, the Skaneateles boys basketball team continued inching up the state Class B rankings, getting to the no. 13 spot in time for a crucial pair of game against sides that led the OHSL Liberty American division.

First, there was the Lakers hosting Mexico last Tuesday night, and what looked like a real trouble spot turned into an all-around showcase for Skaneateles as it pulled away to pummel the Tigers 64-37.

There was no indication it would end that way during a back-and-forth first quarter where Mexico assumed a 19-16 lead, but a single, sustained run changed matters in a hurry.

The Lakers put up 14 unanswered points late in the second quarter, outscored the Tigers 24-8 for the period and, not content with a 40-27 halftime lead, proceeded to limit Mexico to four points in the third quarter to prevent any possible comeback.

Aside from its effective defense, Skaneateles continued to spread its production around, with Jack Whirtley putting up a team-high 16 points, one of four Lakers to hit double figures.

Tommy Reed finished with 13 points, while Nate Fouts and Jack Canty remained consistent, earning 11 points apiece. Andrew Neumann (six points) and Keif Timmins (five points) helped, too.

Mexico’s Will Ruby led all scorers with 16 points and teammate Noah Hiller had 10 points, but the Lakers held the rest of the Tigers to just four total field goals.

It figured to get tougher on both ends for Skaneateles when it visited 8-3 Solvay on Friday night, but instead of shrinking from that challenge, the Lakers embraced and conquered it, rolling to a 69-56 victory over the Bearcats.

Already with a 10-7 lead through one period, the Lakers increased the game’s tempo and didn’t suffer for it. In fact, it outscored Solvay 39-22 over the course of the second and third quarters.

What was more, the Bearcats had no idea who it needed to stop. Fouts got hacked often, but earned eight of his 19 points at the free-throw line to pace Skaneateles.

Reed also spent time at the foul line, converting six points there on his way to 16 points overall. Neumann’s trio of 3-pointers accounted for most of his 15 points as Canty finished with 13 points.

The Bearcats could not overcome despite its own well-balanced attack where Justin Scott had 15 points, with Brock Bagozzi adding 14 points and Elijah Wright 13 points. Robby Clark had nine points.

On Tuesday night, Skaneateles seeks its 13th win in a row at Jordan-Elbridge, followed by a Thursday visit to Buckley Gym to face its Laker namesakes from Cazenovia.

