Girls hockey Lakers roll past Oswego, Clinton

When the Skaneateles girls ice hockey team roared past Canton 7-0 on Jan. 4, it marked an impressive return from a two-week hiatus, and the beginning of the season’s busiest stretch.

That Canton game was the first of eight the Lakers would play in 18 days, with five of the last six on the road. Get through this, and anything Skaneateles dealt with in the post-season was manageable.

The Lakers were still at home to face Oswego last Monday night, and after some early concern Skaneateles seized control in the second period, going on to defeat the Buccaneers 6-3.

Oswego actually put in the game’s first goal short-handed, only to have Megan Teachout, fresh from earning her 100th career goal against Canton, strike again late in the first period to erase the Lakers’ 1-0 deficit.

Then, in a span of less than five minutes during the second period, Skaneateles scored three times to go in front for good.

Campbell Torrey got it started by pouncing on a loose puck and scoring. Teachout returned for her second goal, and then slid a perfect pass to Sophia Burns for another goal.

And even after Oswego cut the lead to 4-2, Burns found the net in the last minute of the period to restore the Lakers’ margin. And it was Teachout earning her second consecutive hat trick with 8:07 to play.

Burns, Ioanna Christou and Heather Tanzella picked up assists for Skaneateles. Rosie Wallace, Jordan Caroccio and Monica Cahill scored for the Bucs, but Oswego couldn’t capitalize twice on five-on-three situations, the Lakers’ defense making crucial stops as Jessica Smith finished with 15 saves.

Now the Lakers were set to go on the road to face Ithaca Wednesday night, the first time these two would square off since last year’s sectional final won by Skaneateles 4-3 in overtime on Genevieve Morrow’s goal.

Winter weather forced a postponement, though, so the Lakers and Little Red would have to wait for a Monday meeting as Skaneateles, in the meantime, visited Clinton last Friday night and was strong in all phases of the game to beat the Warriors 4-1.

Here was an instance where Skaneateles did not completely control the flow of play. Clinton took 25 shots, yet only managed a single goal from Morgan Misiaszek as Eva Sheridan turned back everything else.

As a result, Skaneateles did not need much offense, but not only got four goals, but had four different players – Teachout, Christou, Torrey and Burns – get those goals, Christou adding an assist as Tanzella and Heather Cain also earned assists.

Following its game with Ithaca on Monday, Skaneateles makes a weekend trip to take on Beekmantown Friday and Plattsburgh on Saturday before a Jan. 21 visit to Potsdam.

