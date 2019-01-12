Skaneateles girls take third place at Kirschenheiter meet

Each of the Skaneateles indoor track and field teams would make quite an impact during Saturday’s afternoon session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

The girls Lakers, in fact, finished third with 70.5 points, trailing only Fayetteville-Manlius and Liverpool, while the Skaneateles boys picked up 34 points for seventh place in a 12-team field.

Emme Conan went 7.60 seconds in the 55-meter dash, second to Liverpool’s Haven Hicks (7.54) as Graeson Landsberg was ninth in 8.27 seconds. Conan then ran the 300-meter dash in 44.06 seconds to earn third place, with Tess Peterson fifth in 44.35 seconds.

Tess Peterson went 14 feet 7 3/4 inches in the long jump, also finishing second as Fayetteville-Manlius’ Isabel Zuber won with 16 feet and Ellie Peterson was sixth with 13’6″.

Moving to the high jump, Tess Peterson cleared 4’10” to finish third, with Sophia Casler 10th after she had cleared 7 feet in the pole vault to finish sixth. Landsberg was third in the triple jump with 30’3 1/2″.

Reagan Evans made it to second place in the weight throw, heaving it 36’3″ as Edan Howard was third with 32’3″ after a fourth-place shot put toss of 27’9″.

Grace Conan, Cate Coyne, Sarah Tallerico and Taylor Grandstaff were fifth in the 4×400 relay in 4:47.03, with Conan, Jessica Patalino, Ellie Peterson and Taylor Grandstaff seventh in the 4×200 relay in 2:03.23. Tallerico got seventh place in the 1,500-meter run in 5:25.62.

For the Skaneateles boys side, Nicola Kunz had the best finish, in the high jump, Kunz clearing 5’8″, which only Liverpool’s Bennett Robb (6 feet) topped.

Nick Wamp made it to third place in the 300 in 38,80 seconds and also was third in the long jump, going 18 feet. Wamp helped Tahjin Blackiston, Thomas Smith and Charlie Pinckney get fifth place in the 4×200 in 1:43.91.

Caleb Bender ran the mile in 4:42.29, finishing fifth as Matt Persampieri was 11th in 5:01.57. Smith, in 7.26 seconds, edged Blackiston (7.28) for sixth place in the 55 sprint, with Kunz eighth in the 55 hurdles in 8.98 seconds and Blackiston ninth.

