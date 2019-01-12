Indoor track teams travel to Utica College for meet

Indoor track and field teams from West Genesee, Westhill and Solvay all traveled to Utica College’s Hutton Dome for the fifth Mohawk Valley ITA meet of the winter.

Both of the West Genesee teams finished fifth in their respective divisions, with the Westhill boys seventh and girls ninth. Central Square’s boys and Rome Free Academy’s girls prevailed in large fields.

WG’s boys featured a 4×200 relay where Dan Gill, Esisas Brumfield, Jakob Petrocci and Patrick Peris went one minute, 36.99 seconds, runner-up to Utica Proctor’s winning 1:34.31.

Matt Bartolotta finished second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:38.96, with Gill getting third place in the 55-meter dash in 6.82 seconds as Brumfield (6.94 seconds) was sixth.

Gill went on to get third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.71 seconds and Brumfield was fifth in the 300-meter dash in 38.53 seconds. Peris, Petrocci, Noah Uczen and Rob Ciarla were fifth in the 4×400 relay in 3:59.87.

Westhill’s Mike Ferrara got to second place (1:28.02), just behind Central Square’s Frank Derdzinski (1:27.60), in the 600-meter run., with Brendan Rewakowski fourth in the mile in 4:50.47.

Jacob Roberts was fifth in the 3,200 in 10:54.62 before helping Rewakowski, Scott MacBain and Brandon Mulholland take fourth place in the 4×800 relay in 9:18.71 as WG finished eighth. The Warriors also got sixth place in the 4×400 in 4:05.90 as Evan Ballard threw the shot put 38’3″ for sixth place.

On the girls side for Westhill, Liz Kessler, Angie Mesa-Espinosa, Ashley Bolesh and Lauren Bendall paired up to win the 4×400 in 4:30.20, with Mesa-Espinosa eighth in the 55 sprint.

Ella Markham, clearing 8 feet, landed in third place in the pole vault. Haylei Coolican got fifth place in the 1,500-meter run in 5:21.32, with Katherine Evans eighth in 5;28.21.

WG’s Natalie Buckhout gained second place in the 1,000-meter run in 3:20.85, with Abby Kuppinger second in the 600 in 1:43.49 behind Central Valley Academy’s Camryn Stone (1:41.97). Kuppinger, Mikeayla DeJesus, Sandy Gardino and Caitlin Mills went 1:54.62 in the 4×200, a close second to RFA’s 1:54.15.

DeJesus, Mills, Mia Mitchell and Olivia Lockwood got fourth place in 4:30.20 after Mills finished third in the 55 sprint in 7.72 seconds, with Gardino (7.87) seventh.

Olivia Becker got fifth place in the 55 hurdles in 10:09 seconds, just ahead of Westhill’s Lauren Holstein (10.18) in sixth place. Buckhout, Lockwood, Alaura Eastman and Haylee McAuliffe were fourth in the 4×800 in 11:03.97 and Eastman was eighth in the 3,000-meter run.

Solvay’s Sabrina Garnett had a weight throw of 34’6 1/2″, which put her in second place behind RFA standout Sarah Crockett (47’3″) as Westhill’s Lennah Abraham was fifth with 31’9″.

The Bearcats’ Kyra Crossett cleared 4’10” in the high jump, second to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Leslie Muttillo, who also cleared 4’10”, but with fewer misses. Garnett also was sixth in the shot put with a toss of 27’10” as Erica Bagozzi was seventh (7’6″) in the pole vault.

Jordan-Elbridge returned to SRC Arena for the afternoon session of Saturday’s Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational and finished fourth on the boys side with 47.5 points, while the girls were fifth with 37.5 points.

The J-E boys had Matt Sheldon, Lee Jewell, Michael Bennick and Logan Kinney get second place in the 4×400 in 3:51.73, with Kinney, Sheldon, Zach Barber and Nate Williams second (1:42.56) to Liverpool (1:40.88) in the 4×200.

Sean Dristle was fourth in the 3,200 in 10:07.28 and eighth in the mile, with Logan Kinney fourth in the 300 in 39.05 seconds, Nate Williams fifth in the 55 sprint and pole vault, and Kenny Williams sixth in the 1,000. Barber earned a fifth-place long jump of 17’8 1/2″.

The best finish for the J-E girls came in the pole vault, where Kyra White, clearing 7 feet 6 inches, won a scramble for second place behind South Jefferson’s Marlena Jacobs, who won with 11’6″.

Coral Uhle, in 3:22.81, edged teammate Vassiana Klock (3:23.12) for third place in the 1,000, with Uhle also sixth in the 300. Klock, Hannah Fichter, Abby Burns and Kendall Shaw were third in the 4×800 in 11:17.56.

Also, the Eagles were sixth in the 4×400 as Mia Delap was seventh and Meagan Jackson eighth in the 55 hurdles. Burns finished eighth in the triple jump and Tatiana Parkolap was ninth in the high jump.

In the morning session of the Kirschenheiter meet, Marcellus had Julianna Szczech won the girls pole vault, clearing 9 feet with fewer misses than Cazenovia’s Paige Hunt.

The Mustangs were also sixth in the 4×800 in 12:00.28 and seventh in the 4×400 in 5:03 flat as Delaney Manahan finished sixth in the 300 and Sophia Shaw was eighth in the high jump

.

