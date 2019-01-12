B’ville beats C-NS at indoor track Kirschenheiter meet

While more important meets still await in the weeks ahead, the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team showed, for one week, that it could catch and pass Cicero-North Syracuse.

With 124.5 points in Saturday’s morning session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational, the Bees finished ahead of the Northstars’ total of 119 points.

One key moment came early in the 3,200-meter run. Even though C-NS’s R.J. Davis won in 10:01.80, B’ville earned 19 points from having Jack Michaels get second place in 10:09.85 with Colin Delaney third in 10:20.65 and John Arvantides fourth in 10:22.15.

In the 600-meter run, Michael Lawrence prevailed in 1:28.76, with Jon Formoza getting third place in 1:29.29. Then Lawrence, Formoza, Sam Kellner and Connor McManus paired up to win the 4×800 relay in 8:44.33 over C-NS (8:47.36) and the field.

Spencer Wirtheim, Malik Davis, Sam Mellinger and Robert Thompson paired up and, in the 4×200 relay, got B’ville to win in 1:39.99, again with C-NS (1:40.30) in the runner-up spot.

Steven Miller, with a weight throw of 39 feet 11 inches, claimed second place to Hannibal’s Hunter Donhauser (42’3 1/2″). Thompson had a third-place long jump of 19’2″. Michaels got fourth place in the mile in 4:46.66. while McManus was sixth in 4:52.71 and Joe Licameli was eighth in 4:55.12.

Lawrence, Formoza, Connor Waldron and Garrett Selover were second in the 4×400 relay in 3:38 flat behind Jamesville-DeWitt’s 3:36.05. McManus got third place in the 1,000-meter run in 2:43.39. Kellner (2:47.11) was eighth.

Adam Graham threw the shot put 38’4 3/4″ to finish third. Sam Mellinger, in 6.96 seconds, beat out Malik Davis (6.99 seconds) for fourth place in the 55-meter dash.

Aaron Sprague topped 8’6″ in the pole vault to finish third. Nick Kruger and Owen Weaver both cleared 5’6″ in the high jump as Ryan Micho was seventh in the triple jump, going 35’7 1/4″, and also took seventh in the high jump.

It was close atop the girls standings at the Kirschenheiter meet, with B’ville picking up 104 points, which topped everyone except C-NS, who went to the top with 115 points.

Lauren Addario, in 7.54 seconds, beat out Corcoran’s Kiari Hameed (7.59) to win the 55 sprint and prevailed in the triple jump, going 35′ 1/2″, nearly a foot ahead of Jamesville-DeWitt’s Denise Yaeger (34′ 3/4″).

helped Karen Ekure, Margaret McClain and Allyson Surowick take the 4×200 relay in 1:54.14 to J-D’s 1:54.89. In the 300-meter dash, Ekure finished fourth in 45.24 seconds, adding a sixth in the high jump by clearing 4’8″.

Justus Holden-Betts was victorious in the 600, her time of 1:42.50 holding off J-D’s Ana Dieroff (1:43.17) as Holden-Betts went 3:04.59 in the 1,000 to finish fourth.

Then, in the 4×800, Holden-Betts, paired with Olivia Creelman, Anna Conklin and Kathryn Nice, went 10:23.71 to hold off Tully (10:25.26) for the top spot despite Brooke Rauber anchoring for the Black Knights.

Surowick went 9.52 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles to finish third as Catherine Iven (10.16) was eighth. Then, in the long jump, Surowick finished fourth, going 15’4 3/4″.

Leah Carpenter was fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:39.73, with Vivian Holden-Betts ninth. Annabelle Horan got sixth place in the 1,500-meter run in 5:32.88, two spots ahead of Claire Walker (5:37.09).

Maya Hewitt got third place in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet. Olivia Muscolino, Margaret McClain, Bailey Nicholson and Brianna Natoli were fourth in the 4×400 in 4:41.62. Lauren Shaler was fourth (28’11”) and Sarah Smiley fifth (28’9″) in the weight throw.

