Boys indoor track Lakers soar at Kirschenheiter meet

For its remaining two meets of the regular season, the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team would return to Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena to measure itself against plenty of large-school competition.

In the first of those events, Saturday’s morning session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational, the Lakers amassed 75.5 points to beat everyone except Class AA powers Baldwinsville (124.5 points) and Cicero-North Syracuse (119 points).

Justin Gagnon got close to winning the 55-meter hurdles, his time of 8.21 seconds just one-hundredth of a second behind Hannibal’s John Ruggio (8.20) as Jacob Olkowski got fifth place in 8.78 seconds.

Ray Satchwell contended in the triple jump, ultimately taking second place with 39 feet 10 1/2 inches behind C-NS star Jeremiah Willis (47’8 1/2″) as Kyler Hathaway rose to fifth place with 37′ 1/2″.

In the high jump, Dalton Sevier, clearing 5’8″, made his way to second place, with Hannibal’s Fenix Burger on top by clearing 6 feet. Satchwell tied for seventh by clearing 5’3″. Sevier also was fourth in the pole vault, clearing 8’6″.

Josh Maxwell, with a weight throw of 37’9″, got third place as Dan Hammond was fourth with 37’4 1/2″. Angelo Annotto put up a fourth-place shot put toss of 38’4 1/2″, with Maxwell (34’1 1/4″) ninth and Hammond 11th.

Olkowski, Zach Wendel, Jack Aronson and Charlie Aronson paired up to finish fourth in the 4×400 relay in 3:57.62. Jared Smith, Justin Ossont, Hunter McCullough and Stan Angus were sixth in the 4×800 relay in 9:33.25, with Olkowski, Satchwell, Charlie Aronson and Andrew Lee sixth (1:44.13) in the 4×200 relay.

On his own, Smith finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:28.39 and was 10th (4:58.51) in the mile, with James Pavelchak seventh in the 55-meter dash in 7.01 seconds. Slater DeLeon had a sixth-place long jump of 18’9 1/2″ as Hathaway (17’7 1/2″) was ninth.

Chittenango finished 10th in the girls morning session of the Kirschenheiter meet with 22 points. The Bears had McKayla Capeling, McKenzie Dombroski, Piper Beckwith and Kiara Waite finish third in the 4×400 in 4:36.95.

Dombroski took third place in the 1,500-meter run in 5:09.47 as Beckwith went on to finish fourth in the 600-meter run in 1:52.17. Capeling, Waite, Jada Sowich and Kayla Mendez were fifth in the 4×800 in 11:56.24.

On the boys side for Chittenango, Ersilio Cerminaro finished sixth in the 3,200 in 10:33.70, just behind Smith, with Kenny Matthews sixth in the 300-meter dash in 39.90 seconds.

