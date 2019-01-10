Rozycko rolls 300 game for boys bowling Bees

Baldwinsville boys bowling sophomore Tanner Rozycko recorded the first 300 game of his high school career Monday at B’ville Sports Bowl, part of a career-best 776 series in the Bees’ 2-1 win over Fayetteville-Manlius.

It didn’t take long in 2019 – seven days, to be precise – for Baldwinsville boys bowler Tanner Rozycko to reach a mark he could not possibly top for the other 358 days of the year.

Rozycko’s 300 game was the highlight of the Bees’ 2-1 victory over Fayetteville-Manlius last Monday at B’ville Sports Bowl, a new career mark for the B’ville sophomore.

In his opening game, Rozycko sent all 12 of his shots through the pocket and converted them for strikes, his 300 not a big surprise given that he was already averaging better than 228 per game and had a 278 against Central Square on Dec. 17.

There was no letdown after Rozycko’s perfection, either, as he shot solid games of 234 and 242 to close with a 776 series, topping the 755 he put up in that same Central Square match.

F-M’s Kevin Winschel, who shot his own 300 against West Genesee in December, neared perfection here, too, shooting a 276 game with 10 strikes as part of a 733 set. B’ville’s Dylan Williams shot a 264 game during his 626 series.

Also for the Hornets, Adam Koss had a 596 series and 240 high game, while Dan Fiumara’s 213 game led to a 539 set.

While all this was going on, B’ville’s girls team swept F-M 3-0, led by the steady bowling of Brooke Flask, who shot a three-game total of 568 that included a high game of 195.

Jenna Spiech’s 540 series included a high game of 200, with Juila Spiech shooting a 203 on her way to a 525 set. Hannah Pinard added a 169 game as Lydia Chase gave the Hornets a 557 series.

Two days later, it was B’ville against West Genesee, and Rozycko didn’t cool off much, getting a 266 game and finishing with a 719 series during the Bees’ 3-0 shutout of the Wildcats.

Despite a 624 series and 244 game from WG’s Ben Conroy, B’ville pulled away thanks to Dylan Love’s 215 game and 533 series, with David Hildreth also getting a three-game total of 533. Dylan Williams put up a 524 series and 203 high game.

Meanwhile, the B’ville girls won their own 3-0 decision behind Flask’s 544 series and 211 high game, just ahead of the Wildcats’ Gina Neri, who had a three-game total of 510.

Jenna Spiech had a 200 during her 388 set, and Julia Spiech had a 191 game, with Pinard getting a 491 series and 171 high game ahead of Taylor Savage, who stepped up with a 460 series and 189 high game.

Related

Comment on this Story