J-D girls basketball handles ESM, 61-27

The basketball programs at Jamesville-DeWitt and East Syracuse Minoa had their first head-to-head meetings last Friday, but used it as a combined effort to raise awareness for Camp Good Days through the “Hoops for Courage” program.

As to the game itself, the J-D girls, returning from a 12-day hiatus, breezed past ESM 61-27, the state Class A no. 5-ranked Red Rams holding the Spartans to two points in the first quarter as it established control.

The margin grew to 49-18 by the end of the third quarter, J-D having 11 different players get on the scoreboard as Paige Keeler led with 13 points and Lily Loewenguth had a career-best 11 points.

Just behind them, Andrea Sumida produced eight points and Gabby Stickle got seven points as, for ESM, Holly Carr produced eight points and Bella Pickard contributed seven points.

Before this, ESM won its second game of the season last Wednesday, going to Mexico and only allowing three points in the first half on the way to beating the Tigers 45-25.

That 20-3 halftime edge nearly disappeared when Mexico hit some shots in the third quarter, but ESM closed strong as Julianna Barton led with nine points. Pickard had eight points, with Angelina Thomason and Raychel Underwood getting seven points apiece and Carr earning six points.

Back in action last Thursday night, Christian Brothers Academy lost, 61-51, to Oswego at home, unable to recover from the Buccaneers bolting out to a 24-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 40-19 edge by halftime.

Trying to make up ground in the second half, the Brothers saw Skye Ryan get 11 points, with Brooke Jarvis adding 10 points and Maura Claire Conan nine points. But Oswego’s Sarah Casaletta was unstoppable, her 29 points featuring five 3-pointers.

In Saturday’s game at Auburn, CBA broke out of its dry spell, prevailing 55-42 as it erased an early deficit by outscoring the Maroons 35-18 over the course of the second and third quarters.

Jarvis, with 15 points, led the Brothers as Conan’s trio of 3-pointers led to 10 points. Emily Hall got eight points, with Heitzman joining Victoria Hall in getting six points apiece. This improved CBA’s overall record to 3-4.

Fayetteville-Manlius played Friday night, at Liverpool, a tense and close affair where the Hornets had plenty of opportunities, yet still took a 43-40 defeat to the Warriors.

In particular, the second half frustrated F-M as, trailing 28-24, it did a strong job containing Liverpool, yet found itself unable to take full advantage, held to six points in the fourth quarter.

Most of the Hornets’ production came from a trio of players as Alexis Schneider gained 13 points, with Lexie Roe adding 11 points (mostly from three 3-pointers) and Lily Fish also getting 11 points. Victoria Morgan paced Liverpool with 13 points.

