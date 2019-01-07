ESM bowlers drop close matches to Fulton

For the most part, area high school bowling teams spent the holiday break resting or practicing as they waited for 2019 and another slate of regular-season meets.

However, East Syracuse Minoa found itself back in action on Dec. 27, taking on Homer at Cortland Lanes and claiming both sides of that match over the Trojans.

In the boys Spartans’ 3-0 victory, Sean Timmons had a 641 series and high game of 241, with Chris Bayly shooting a 235 game in his 621 set. Nick Hinshaw (626 series, 224 high game) and Brent Hapgood (602 series, 213 high game) paced Homer.

The girls match was closer, but ESM topped the Trojans 2-1 as America Carhart had a 530 series and 181 high game. Samantha Robinson’s 214 game led to a 467 set as Jessica Vollmer got a 446 series and Rachel Deyett had a three-game total of 439.

This led to a big SCAC Empire division meet last Thursday as ESM faced Fulton at Lakeview Lanes, with the boys bowling well, yet still falling to the Red Raiders 2-1.

Ryan Buffman, with a 583 series and 213 high game, beat out Timmons (573 series) for individual honors as John Messina’s 221 led to a 569 set. Brett Smith added a 225 game and 543 series in front of Bayly’s 539 set.

On Fulton’s side, Anthony DeMasi shot a 258 on his way to a 720 series, by far the best among all individuals. DeMasi got help from Aiden Franco’s 229 game and 581 series, plus a 577 series from Owen Sheldon and 576 series from Mitchell Donaldson.

In the girls match, it was Fulton edging ESM 2-1, Emily Petrowski shooting a 213 game as part of a 511 series as Deyett added a 503 series. Robinson got a 411 series as the Red Raiders’ Alexis Ingersoll shot a 641 series.

Fayetteville-Manlius returned to the lanes on Thursday, traveling to Solvay Recreation Alley to face West Genesee and prevailing on both sides against the Wildcats, also by 2-1 margins.

Kevin Winschel gave the boys Hornets a 570 series with a 237 high game, while Dan Fiumara had a 212 game and 547 series F-M’s girls won, too, as Kendra Elliot led the Hornets, her 186 game part of a 487 series as Rachel Hance shot a 467 series, with a high game of 166.

