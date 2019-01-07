Boys hoops Lakers go to 10-0; girls rout Homer

Things are still clicking for the Skaneateles boys basketball team, undefeated through 10 games.

The new year began with a Friday-night trip to Homer, where the Lakers, having moved up to no. 14 in the latest state Class B rankings, prevailed 57-46 over the Trojans.

Homer was 2-8, but proceeded to put an early scare into Skaneateles, leading 12-9 through one period. That went away, though, as the Lakers went ahead by halftime and used a 21-3 third-quarter blitz to put the game away.

The balance between the Skaneateles stars was in place as Jack Canty, Nate Fouts and Tommy Reed each put up 13 points, with Jack Whirtley contributing nine points and Andrew Neumann adding seven points.

Homer got 17 points from Malik Redding and 15 points from Mikyle Franklin, but just five total field goals from the rest of the lineup.

All of this sets up two big games this week, Skaneateles hosting Mexico Tuesday and going to Solvay Friday night. The Tigers and Bearcats were the top two teams in the OHSL Liberty American division early this season but lost league game last week – Solvay to Marcellus, Mexico to Cazenovia.

Moving to girls basketball, Skaneateles had its own Friday game against Homer, but was at home and got contributions on many fronts as it handled the Trojans 65-38.

A 17-6 surge through the second quarter helped Skaneateles get away from Homer, and it eventually led 49-26 through three periods, not letting a single Trojans player score in double figures.

Meanwhile, Maeve Canty surged by getting a season-best 16 points, matching Olivia Dobrovosky’s total, and Ryley Pas’cal stepped up with 12 points as Chloe Metz earned eight points and Maddy Ramsgard contributed six points.

This improved the Lakers’ overall record to 6-4, with a trip to Mexico on Tuesday and a Thursday trip to Solvay giving Skaneateles more chances to gain some mid-season momentum.

Related

Comment on this Story