Lakers’ Howard, Conan win events at Arcaro Invitational

Again, the Skaneateles girls indoor track and field team demonstrated its quality against local competition during Saturday’s afternoon session of the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

The Lakers finished with 58 points, fifth in the 12-team field as Liverpool prevailed with 125 points and Westhill (83.5 points) took runner-up honors.

Edan Howard and Reagan Evans combined to win the girls weight throw, their heaves of 61 feet 1 1/2 inches edging out Liverpoo (61′ 1/2″) by one inch. Howard also threw the shot put 28’8 1/4″, third among individuals, with Howard and Sarah Brennan fourth by going 50’3 3/4″.

Emme Conan continued to add to her win total in the sprints, claiming the individual 55-meter dash in 7.62 seconds, edging Liverpool’s Anne Gullo (7.63) by one-hundredth of a second as she and Tess Peterson were second (15.63 seconds) to Liverpool (15.50) in the team portion.

Tess Peterson had a long jump of 14 feet 7 3/4 inches, second behind Central Square’s Kaitlyn Meigel (16′ 3/4″), and paired with Ellie Peterson for third place (26’10 3/4″) on the team side.

In the 4×200 relay, Conan, Peterson, Graeson Landsberg and Jessica Patalino were third in the 4×200 relay in 1:59.21. Sarah Tallerico, Grace Conan, Elyse Osmun and Cate Coyne were fourth in the 4×800 relay in 11:30.46, with Conan and Taylor Grandstaff sixth in the 300-meter dash in 1:41.07.

Tallerico, on her own, ran 1,000 meters in 3:30.59 to take fourth place. Lillian Yengo ran 3,000 meters in 12:38.16 and Adah Saunders ran the 55-meter hurdles in 11.74 seconds. Landsberg and Patalino were sixth in the triple jump, going 51’11 1/2″. Sophia Clasler cleared 7 feet in the pole vault to finish fourth in the team standings.

Meanwhile, in the boys portion of the Arcaro meet, Skaneateles finished ninth with 28 points, Six of them came in the 55 sprint, where Nick Wamp and Thomas Smith combined for times of 14.42 seconds to take third place. Wamp and Josh Reed were fifth in the 300 in 1:25.69.

Though it didn’t earn points in the mile run, Caleb Bender still finished second in 4:42.65, trailing Liverpool’s Spencer Ruediger, who won in 4:38.59. Bender also was eighth in the 600-meter run in 1:37.56.

Matt Persampieri and Nolan Gryzlo were fourth in the 3,200-meter run in combined times of 23:30.34. Persampieri, Gryzlo, Tony DiRubbo and Josh Reed got fifth place in the 4×400 in 4:26.04, with DiRubbo ninth among individuals in the 1,000 in 3:02.21.

Wamp earned him sixth-place points in the long jump by going 18’2 1/2″, while Pinckney’s triple jump of 32’10” gave him sixth-place points. Tahjin Blackiston and Thomas Smith were sixth in the weight throw, going 56’7″.

