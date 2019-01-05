Indoor track Northstars, Warriors win again at Arcaro meet

A new year started for the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool indoor track and field teams just as the last year ended – with wins in large-scale meets.

This time, it was the Northstars sweeping the morning session of Saturday’s John Arcaro Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena, and the Warriors doing the same a few hours later in the afternoon session.

C-NS had some strong competition to face in its session, yet still had its boys team get 107 points to hold off Baldwinsville (104 points) and the girls Northstars edge the Bees, 108 points to 104, with Fayetteville-Manlius (91 points) third.

Ryan Dupra led the C-NS boys as he cleared 6 feet in the high jump, winning the individual event and pairing with Joe Tschopp to take team honors clearing 11 feet.

Dupra also helped would help Carlton Garnes win the triple jump with total leaps of 74’7 1/2″, and paired with Isaiah Wright for second place in the 55-meter hurdles in 17.35 seconds.

In the 4×800 relay, R.J. Davis, Lucas Sharron, Matt LeClair and Nathan Poirier paired up to win in 8:44.49. Poirier then beat the field in the 1,000-meter run in 2:45.35 as he and LeClair claimed the team event in 5:38.33.

Garnes and Frank Wright were second in the 55-meter dash in 14.20 seconds behind Syracuse ITC’s 14.06, with Sharron and Christian Carlin second in the 600-meter run in 3:03.83. Andrew Culver and Joe Tschopp threw the shot put 73′ 3/4″ to finish third.

Brad Laquidari and Evan Romano were third in the mile relay in 9:57.95. Josh Koeppe and Zach Bergman were fifth in the 3,200-meter run as the Northstars finished fourth in the 4×400 relay in 3:49.68.

Quinn Yeomans, Isaiah Wright, Frank Wright and Josh Adams were second in the 4×200 relay in 1:40.39. Yeomans and Colin Hopkins were fourth in the 300-meter dash. Isaiah Wright and Brandon Ladd finished third in the long jump.

A 1-2 finish in the girls 55 hurdles had C-NS’s Savannah Kuhr prevail in 9.22 seconds to the 9.62 for teammate Brooke Blaisdell. Later, Blaisdell and Sierra Davis were third in the 55 sprint in 15.83 seconds, with Kuhr and Gianna Lorini fourth in the 300.

Blaisdell went to the top of the standings in the long jump, going 17’2 1/4″as she and Isabella Perkins claimed the team event with 30’8 3/4″. Sierra Davis and Lexi Gaetz claimed the triple jump, going 64′ 1 1/2″ between them as Gaetz and Madelyn Wheeler were second (9’6″) in the high jump.

C-NS also won the 4×400 as Hannah Boyle, Isabelle Popoff, Marissa Bukowski and Mackenzie Mahoney posted 4:28.61. In the 4×200, Boyle, Julianna Hutt, McKenna Johnston and Amanda Reilly prevailed in 1:53.88.

Sarah Davis, Allison Newton, Maria Marullo and Kate Putman were second (10:17.17) to F-M (10:10.65) in the 4×800, Putman and Newton getting second place in the 1,000 in 6:23.84 as Marullo and Davis were fourth in the 600.

Emily Dembowski and Morgan Kingdeski were third in the 1,500-meter run (11:03.78) as Hannah Reichard and Avianna Fedele got fourth place in the 3,000-meter run.

Then it was the afternoon session, where Liverpool’s boys needed 118 points to fend off Central Square (109 points) as the girls Warriors earned 125 points, well clear of runner-up Westhill (83.5 points).

To win the girls 3,000, Jenna Schulz, in 10:15.02, had to outrun Sydney Carlson (10:36.77) and Gabby McCarthy (11:28.90), with Schulz going 1:43.77 to beat Anne Gullo (1:51.22) in the 600. Emily Neuner won the 1,500 in 5:10.85, taking team honors with Rosie Petrella in 10:41.22.

Sarah Sedlock, Emily Neuner, Rose Springall and Kaleigh Buck won the 4×800 in 10:46.40, and in the 4×400 Windsor Ardner, Natalie Venesky, Claire Carlson and Hannah McQuatters prevailed in 4:38.80 to Westhill’s 4:39.39, with Carlson and Tahje McDonald second in the 300 in 1:33.69.

Imahni Sinclair had a winning weight throw of 39’3 1/2″ as she and Mackenzie Eason were second on the team side with 61′ 1/2″, one inch behind Skaneateles’ 61’1 1/2″. Sinclair and Mackenzie Eason were third in the shot put, throwing them 52’7 1/4″.

Amani Sinclair, winning the high jump, cleared 5’1″ as Alexia Ostrander was second, topping 4’10”.

Anne Gullo and Riley Norris won the 55 sprint in 15.50 seconds as Sydney Carlson returned to help Isabella Brancato win the 1,000 in 6:37.32. Ostrander and Skye Cronin were second in the long jump, going 27’2 3/4″, with Brancato and Tessa Gullo third (55’8 1/2″) in the triple jump.

Nathan Reeves, in 9:41.89, beat Nick Brancato (10:04.30) as the Liverpool boys went 1-2 in the 3,200, and in the 600 Reeves won in 1:27.44 as he and Spencer Ruediger beat Central Square, 2:56.36 to the Redhawks’ 2:57.21.

Ruediger won the mile in 4:38.59 as he and Jake McGowan took the team event in 9:29.71. Carter Rodriguez paired up with Brancato to win the 1,000 in 5:37.79. In the 4×400, Kevin Harge, Cameron O’Connell, Connor Fahy and Ryan Hagan won in 3:51.02.

Dominating the throwing events, Liverpool had Antwan Kelley unleash a weight throw of 62 feet as Jacob Barnes heaved it 39’1 1/2″, but Barnes won the shot put, going 41’6 3/4″ to Kelly’s 40’8 1/2″.

O’Connell, McGowan, Rodriguez and Ryan Fennelly were second in the 4×800 in 8:44.62. Bennett Robb and Aiden Wroblewski cleared 11’2″ between them for second place in the high jump.

Paul Dewan and Jakob Bradley were third in the long jump (34’6 1/2″). Amaru Lewis and Michael Nigro were fifth in the 55 sprint as the Warriors were fourth in the boys and girls 4×200 and Jaime Vong cleared 10’6″ in the pole vault.

