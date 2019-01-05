Indoor track Bees second to C-NS at John Arcaro Invitational

Both of the Baldwinsville indoor track and field teams got close to toppling Cicero-North Syracuse in Saturday’s morning session of the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

In the boys event, the Bees had 104 points, just behind the Northstars’ total of 107. It was the same in the girls event, B’ville getting 103 points but C-NS edging them with 108 points.

The boys 300-meter dash featured a 1-2 B’ville finish as Garrett Selover won in 37.06 seconds, a second and a half ahead of Michael Lawrence (38.56 seconds) in the runner-up spot. Later, Sam Kellner and Connor McManus won the 600-meter run in 3:01.69 to beat out C-NS’s 3:03.83.

Selover, David Mahar, Robert Thompson and Kenneth Svitak paired up to help the Bees win the 4×200 relay in 1:38.82. McManus, Kellner, Andy Davis and Connor Waldron went 3:49.31 in the 4×400 relay, second to Fayetteville-Manlius (3:48.25).

Jack Michaels and Colin Delaney paired up to finish second in the 3,200-meter run in 20:39.73. Garrett Selover was second in the 55-meter dash in 6.90 seconds, Selover and Thompson third on the team side in 14.26 seconds.

John Arvantides and Justin Chimento went 9:53.25 to finish second in the mile relay. Jon Formoza and Nate Hludzenski were third in the 1,000-meter run in 5:55.10. Tom Hagopian and Tom Bernardin were sixth in the 55-meter hurdles in 20.68 seconds.

Nick Kruger and Ryan Micho went 73’9 3/4″ between them in the triple jump, second to C-NS (74’7 1/2″) as Kruger and Micho finished fourth in the long jump, going 35’4 1/4″, with Micho and Owen Weaver both clearing 5’3″ and getting second place in the high jump.

In the pole vault, Aaron Sprague and Matt Komuda cleared 18 feet between them for a second-place finish. Steven Miller and Dylan Barber were fifth in the shot put.

B’ville’s girls prevailed in the 55 sprint, with Lauren Addario going 7.52 seconds and Karen Ekure (7.80) just behind her as their combined 15.32 seconds beat PSLA-Fowler (15.56) and the field.

Ekure and Addario returned to win the 300 in 1:30.91 as F-M (1:32.95) finished second, with Addario taking the individual triple jump with a leap of 35’10 1/2″ as she and Brooklyn Romer were second (62’10 1/2″) on the team side. Ekure paired with Catherine Iven to finish fourth (8’9″) in the long jump.

Danielle Marsell unleashed a 40-foot weight throw to win that event as she and Sarah Smiley had total distance of 69’4 1/2″, nearly 11 feet ahead of runner-up South Jefferson. Marsell also had a top shot put toss of 30’9 1/2″ and, with Smiley, the throws adding up to 54’3″.

Justus Holden-Betts was victorious in the 1,000 in 1:43.99 as she and Kathryn Nice were second in 3:35.18 to F-M’s 3;34.83. Holden-Betts and Leah Carpenter went 22:24.20, just behind first-place Oswego (22:14.54), in the 3,000-meter run.

Maya Hewitt and Kyra Sattler cleared 15 feet in the pole vault between them to take second place. Allyson Surowick and Catherine Iven got second place in the 55 hurdles in 19.69 seconds. Vivian Holden-Betts and Claire Walker were fourth in the 1,500-meter run.

Olivia Muscolino, Brianna Natoli, Bailey Nicholson and Maya Hewitt were fourth in the 4×400 in 4:41.65. The Bees also finished eighth in the 4×800 relay in 12:45.33 as Surowick and Margaret McClain were fifth in the long jump . Olivia Creelman and Anna Conklin were sixth in the 1,000.

