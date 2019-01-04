Cazenovia sweeps indoor track meet at Utica College

For each of the Cazenovia indoor track and field teams, 2019 had a perfect start.

The Lakers claimed both the boys and girls titles at the fourth Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association meet of the season Friday night at Utica College’s Hutton Dome.

Cazenovia’s boys team had 99 points to pull away from runner-up Jamesville-DeWitt (83 points) and Rome Free Academy (81 points), with the girls Lakers getting 89 points as RFA (70 points) was second in this division.

Justin Gagnon and Jacob Olkowski paired up to win the 55-meter hurdles, their time of 16.75 seconds well clear of second-place Clinton (17.53) and the field.

Gagnon and James Pavelchak finished fifth in the 55-meter dash in 14.13 seconds, with Pavelchak and Olkowski third in the 300-meter dash in 1:18.99 before a 4×200 relay where Pavelchak, Gagnon, Slater DeLeon and Josh Maxwell took third place in 1:37.69.

In the 4×400 relay, the Lakers saw Jack McDonald, Zach Wendel, Cormac Race and Jack Aronson prevail in 3:49.06, beating out Whitesboro (3:50.57) for that victory. Wendel and Aronson took fourth place in the 600-meter run in 3:20.70.

Ray Satchwell also was second among individuals in the triple jump, going 40′ 1/2″ as he and DeLeon were second (77’10 1/4″) to Utica Proctor (81’4 3/4″) in the team portion.

Not only that, but Satchwell joined Dalton Sevier to finish third in the high jump, clearing 10’9″ between them, with Sevier and Olkowski third in the pole vault with a combined clearance of 18 feet.

Jared Smith went 10:43.22 to finish second among individuals in the 3,200-meter run as he and Noah DeRochie were second on the team side with 21:45.10, that same pair third in the mile relay in 10:08.42.

Angelo Annotto and Josh Maxwell threw the shot put 76’1″ to get third place, with Annotto’s weight throw of 45’2″ the second-best of the night as he and Dan Hammond got third place on the team side with 80’10”.

DeRochie also worked with Hunter McCullough to finish fourth in the 1,000-meter run in 6:11.59. Smith, Justin Ossont, Jake Buckley and Stan Angus were sixth (9:36.79) in the 4×800 relay. Satchwell and Kyler Hathaway finished fifth in the long jump, going 36’2″ between them.

Cazenovia’s girls team had plenty of success in field events, starting in the long jump where Chloe Smith went 16’1″ to finish second among individuals, Smith and Mady Gavitt prevailing by going 31’3″ to edge Canastota (31 feet).

The Lakers also went 1-2 in the high jump, Lili Gavitt and Maddy Gavitt clearing 4’10” with the fewest misses as Lili got the top spot. Maddy Gavitt and Ava Gavitt were third (62’3 3/4″) in the triple jump.

Finally, in the pole vault, Paige Hunt won for the Lakers, clearing 9 feet with fewer misses than West Canada Valley’s Emily Schleiser, with Hunt and Christina Brown second (15’6″) to WCV (16 feet) in the team event.

To win the girls 55 hurdles, Lili Gavitt and Melanie Michael went 20.01 seconds, with New Hartford (20.61) in second place. Also, Emily Reff, Hannora Race, Julia Reff and Hope King went 11:18.91 to get away from New Hartford (11:24.06) and win the 4×800.

Clara Rowles and Molly Hart went 23:40.78 in the 3,000-meter run, less than a second behind Clinton’s winning 23:39.93, with Rowles and Carley Lounsbury third in the 600 in 3:47.95.

Molly Dolan, Grace Rajkowski, Mia Chesbrough and Kaitlyn Puffer were third in the 4×400 in 4:51.74 as Grace Dolan, Caryn Gagnon, Melanie Michael and Chloe Smith were fifth in the 4×200 in 1:59.33.

Claire Braaten and Madeline McGreevey were sixth in the 1,500-meter run as Smith, with Claire Edwards and Paige Hunt sixth in the shot put. Taylor Tilison were seventh in the 55 sprint, with Tilison and Fitzgerald seventh in the 300.

