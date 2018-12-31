 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Boys basketball Bees rout Shaker, improves to 5-3

Dec 31, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, High School

Back-to-back defeats late in December to Nottingham and Cicero-North Syracuse had derailed the Baldwinsville boys basketball team’s early push to contend in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division.

It took going out of league play for the Bees to regroup before 2018 ended as, in the “Hoops for the Hospital” Classic at SRC Arena last Friday night, B’ville ripped past Shaker 75-40.

Still without an injured Jake Marshall in the lineup, the Bees were meeting the same Shaker side that had dropped a close 70-64 decision to C-NS the night before.

More than in any game this season, B’ville put together a total team effort on both ends. Defensively, the Bees held the Blue Bison to a handful of first-half field goals and didn’t let up until it had built a 40-15 halftime advantage.

Meanwhile, on the other end, there was far less dependence on the likes of J.J. Starling, though the B’ville freshman still picked up 21 points, including three 3-pointers. In fact, each of the 10 Bees players that saw action got at least one field goal.

Sunday Joshua worked inside to get 13 points, while Cam Weatherly had 10 points. Bo Nicholson produced seven points and Nate Sprague six points as Eric Casey and Chase Trombley both had five points.

This moved the Bees’ overall record to 5-3, with its SCAC Metro division slate resuming Jan. 8 when it takes on Fayetteville-Manlius in advance of a key test Jan. 11 at Corcoran.

Comment on this Story

Baltimore Woods featuring the photography of Jack Kurz

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling