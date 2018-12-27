Chittenango indoor track competes at Constantino meet

The Chittenango indoor track and field teams returned to Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena last Saturday and made plenty of noise in the afternoon session of the George Constantino Memorial Invitational.

On the boys side, the Bears finished fourth with 45 points, edging Onondaga (44 points) for that spot, trailing only Baldwinsville, Fayetteville-Manlius and East Syracuse Minoa.

Caleb Prenoveau, in one minute, 28.75 seconds, was third in the 600-meter run, with Dylan Price fifth in 1:31.27 and Nate Lampman (1:33.60) in seventh place. Price got fourth place in the 1,000-meter run in 2:46.85, two spots ahead of Prenoveau (2:48.15) in sixth place.

Ersilio Cerminaro made it to fourth place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:24.28, with Dave Gratien sixth in 10:28.59. Dakota Diable threw the shot put 33 feet 9 inches to get fifth place as Lampman, Andrew Albach, Tristam LaFountaine and Nate Wisey were sixth in the 4×400 relay in 4:06.44.

Kenny Matthews rose up to take fifth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.23 seconds, also finishing sixth in the 300-meter dash in 40.81 seconds. In the 4×200 relay, Matthews, Wisey, Diable and Marcus Perretta were sixth in 1:50.14 as LaFountaine finished ninth in the triple jump.

At that same Constantino meet, the Chittenango girls had 22 points to finish eighth out of 13 teams, five of the points from the 4×800 relay where Kayla Mendez, Jada Sowich, Brooke Price and McKayla Capeling got fourth place in 12:13.01.

Tamia Williams was fifth in the triple jump, going 29’11 ½”, and took seventh in the 55 sprint in 8.26 seconds.Capeling finished sixth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:19.44. Piper Beckwith, in 3:32.16, beat out Kiara Waite (3:33.84) for sixth place in the 1,000.

In the 4×200, Alexandra Adams, Marilla Bongiovanni, Cesily Cummings and Jordan Horzempa got seventh place in 2:04.13. Mendez, Rebecca Gott, Bella Toscano and Morgan Baldwin were eighth (5:19.36) in the 4×400. Bongiovanni was ninth in the triple jump as Amber Stoutenger was ninth in the weight throw.

