Westhill girls indoor track second at Constantino meet

Most of the area’s indoor track and field team took part in the morning session of last Saturday’s George Constantino Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

Of them, Westhill had the best finish, second in the girls division with 70 points, edging Cazenovia (68 points) for that runner-up spot behind Cicero-North Syracuse’s 150.5 points as West Genesee was fifth with 49.5 points and Marcellus (34 points) was eighth and Solvay (22 points) was 10th.

The Westhill girls won the 4×400 relay as Ashley Bolesh, Angie Mesa-Espinosa, Kendra MacCaull and Katherine Evans finished in four minutes, 24.24 seconds. Kylie Nowicki, Amanda Wielzalis, Ashley Wielzalis and Emily O’Reilly went 11:22.17 to finish second in the 4×800 relay.

Lennah Abraham won the shot put with a toss of 29 feet 2 inches as Solvay’s Sabrina Garnett (27’4 1/2″) gained fifth place. Following it up in the weight throw, Abraham heaved it 32’4 1/2″ to win here, too, with Garnett (28’10”) again taking fifth place.

Lauren Marshall had a third-place triple jump of 31’1 1/2″, with Solvay’s Isabella Lambert (30’2 1/4″) sixth.Lauren Holstein gained fifth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.88 seconds as Marshall was seventh, with Haylei Coolican fifth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:23.93. Ashley Heffernan was seventh in the long jump.

WG’s Caitlin Mills, in 7.76 seconds, edged Cazenovia’s Chloe Smith (7.77) to win the 55 sprint as Sandy Gardino was fourth in 7.85 seconds. Mills then joined Abby Kuppinger, Sandy Gardino and Mikeayla DeJesus to win the 4×200 relay in 1:54.76 over C-NS (1:55.31). Mills also tied for sixth in the high jump.

Abby Kuppinger was second in the 600-meter run in 1:46.65 as Natalie Buckhout was fourth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:18.19. Mia Mitchell got fifth place in the 3,000-meter run in 12:21.77 as Mikeayla DeJesus finished seventh in the 300-meter dash and the Wildcats were fifth in the 4×400.

Marcellus had a victory in the girls pole vault courtesy of Julianna Szczech, who cleared 9 feet as Solvay’ Erica Bagozzi, finishing fourth, cleared 7 feet.

Alaura Cushman, Delaney Manahan, Emma Holzwarth and Caroline Trytek finish third in the 4×400 in 4:30.99, with that same quartet third in the 4×200 in 1:56.74. The Mustangs were fourth in the 4×800 in 11:27.42 as Sophia Shaw was fourth in the high jump, clearing 4’8″, with Solvay’s Kyra Crossett fifth.

Meanwhile, in the boys portion of the Constantino meet, Westhill had 41 points to finish sixth as West Genesee (38 points) was eighth.

Evan Ballard made it to second place for the Warriors in the weight throw with a heave of 42’5 1/2″ as Ben Helfeld (35’2″) got seventh place. Ballard, throwing the shot put 41’3 1/2″, gained third place, with Ben Helfeld eighth and Charlie Doebert ninth.

Brendan Rewakowski was second in the 600 in 1:30.11 and helped Brian Kenny, Jacob Roberts and Mike Ferrara go 3:57.25 in the 4×400, with Marcellus seventh in 4:42.19. The Warriors were fourth in the 4×800 in 9:23.85.

Dan Gill led West Genesee’s efforts as he was second in the 55 sprint in 6.97 seconds behind Syracuse ITC’s Shameik Williams (6.77) and was seventh in the 55 hurdles. Gill, Robert Ciarla, Jakob Petrocci and Patrick Peris were second (1:41.41) to Hannibal (1:40.74) in the 4×200, where Westhill (1:44.15) was fifth.

Matt Bartolotta ran the mile in 4:39.89 to finish third and was fourth in the 1,000 in 2:48.59 and Peris was fifth in the 300 in 39.66 seconds. Marcus Body finished sixth in the pole vault.

Jordan-Elbridge took part in the afternoon session of the Constantino Invitational, the Eagles earning 24 points on the boys side and 20.5 points on the girls side.

J-E’s boys were second in the 4×200 as Logan Kinney, Matt Sheldon, Kenny Williams and Michael Bennick posted 3:55.39 to Baldwinsville’s 3:40.76. Bennick, Williams, Sean Dristle and Lee Jewell were third in the 4×800 in 9:38.33.

In the 4×400, Kinney, Sheldon, Aiden Lewis and Nate Williams were fourth in 1:45.43. Dristle was seventh in the mile in 4:51.61 and seventh in the 3,200, with Kinney eighth in the 600 and Nate Williams ninth in the 55 sprint.

On the girls side, J-E had Kyra White clear 7’6″ in the pole vault to finish third. White, Lindsay Jackson, Emma Morrell and Tatiana Parkolap finished fifth in the 4×400 in 5:03.86.

Vassianna Klock was fifth in the 600 in 1:49.44 as Mia Delap got seventh place in the 55 hurdles and Coral Uhle finished eighth in the 1,500. Hannah Fitcher was eighth in the 3,000.

