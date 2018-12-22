Liverpool, C-NS indoor track sweeps late-December meets

Still not competing together, the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool indoor track and field teams had no trouble winning two separate large-scale meets in two different venues before the holiday break.

In Saturday’s morning session of the George Constantino Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena, the C-NS girls had 150. points to more than double the total of any other team, while the boys Northstars had 105 points to get away from Central Square (82 points) and the field.

Kate Putman needed three minutes, 12.92 seconds to prevail in the 1,000-meter run as Allison Newton (3:20.28) finished third. Putman also was second in the 1,500-meter run in 4:51.18, with Allison Newton third and Maria Marullo fifth.

Brooke Blaisdell, going 35 feet 7 3/4 inches, was victorious in the triple jump as Julianna Hutt finished fourth, while Liliana Klemanski cleared 5’3″ for a victory in the high jump.

Stephanie Webb threw the shot put 28’6″ to get second place and also was second in the weight throw thanks to a heave of 32’1″. Emily Dembowski got second place in the 3,200-meter run in 12:02.31 as Hannah Reichard (12:10.01) was third.

Savannah Kuhr (9.47 seconds) beat out Brooke Blaisdell (9.76) for second place in the 55-meter hurdles Marissa Bukowski, Hannah Boyle, Isabelle Popoff and Mackenzie Mahoney was second in the 4×400 relay in 4:24.78, just behind Westhill’s 4:24.24.

Hutt, Amanda Reilly, McKenna Johnston and Gianna Lorini were second in the 4×200 relay in 1:55.31. Hutt was fifth in the 55-meter dash and C-NS fifth in the 4×800 relay. Lilly Capria went 15’5″ in the long jump for second place as Sierra Davis was fifth.

Matt LeClair got the lone victory for the C-NS boys, going 10:30.93 to beat the field in the 3,200-meter run.

Aidan Dietz, Christian Carlin, Evan Breitbeck and Quinn Yeomans were second in the 4×400 in 3:50.19, with Yeomans helping C-NS get third place in the 4×200 in 1:41.65. Andrew Culver was second in the shot put, throwing it 43’4″.

Isaiah Wright gained third place in the 55 hurdles in 8.50 seconds and was third in the long jump (19 feet), with Ryan Dupra fifth in the 55 hurdles and sixth in the long jump as R.J. Davis was fourth in the mile.

Sam Nessel took third place in the 300 in 38.72 seconds, Frank Wright was fifth in the 55 sprint and Dietz fifth in the 600. Lucas Sharron was fifth in the 1,000.

All of this followed Friday’s third Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association meet at Utica College’s Hutton Dome, where Liverpool swept both sides of the event with 119 points on the girls side and 109 points on the boys side.

A top-two sweep of the girls high jump saw the Warriors’ Alexia Ostrander win by topping 5 feet, with Amina Sinclair second by clearing 4’10”.

Again prevailing in the weight throw, Imahni Sinclair threw it 37’10” as no other thrower topped 34 feet. Madyson Oliveri was third in the shot put, tossing it 32’5″ as Sinclair finished sixth.

Kali Hayes, in 9.49 seconds, beat the field in the 55 hurdles, with Ostrander (9.84 seconds) third. Anne Gullo got third place in the 300 in 44.21 seconds and then, paired with Amani Sinclair, Haven Hicks and Tahje McDonald, won the 4×200 in 1:50.87.

In the 4×800, Emily Neuner, Sydney Carlson, Gabby McCarthy and Claire Carlson finished second in 10:34.40. Neuner was fifth and Kaleigh Buck sixth in the 3,000 as Liverpool got sixth place in the 4×400.

Liverpool’s boys team went 1-2 in the 1,000 as Nathan Reeves prevailed in 2:34.50, pulling away from Spencer Ruediger, who got second place in 2:40.76 as Ethan Glashauser was sixth.

WIth a weight throw of 53’11”, Antwan Kelly was more than seven feet ahead of the field. Kelley also got sixth place in the shot put behind Jacob Barnes (40’2″) in fourth place.

The Warriors won the 4×800 as Nick Brancato, Jake McGowan, Cameron O’Connell and T.J. Praschunus posted 8:51.30. Brancato finished third in the mile in 4:42.24, with McGowan fifth. O’Connell was third in the 600 in 1:28.64 as Praschunus gained fifth place.

Aiden Wroblewski topped 5’10” in the high jump and gained third place, with Bennett Robb (5’6″) sixth. Talmari Turner got fourth place in the 300 (38.69 seconds) and fifth place in the 55 sprint, with Ryan Dewan fifth in the triple jump with 39’1″.

Miguel Gonzales was sixth in the 3,200 and Jaime Vong topped 10 feet for sixth place in the pole vault. The Warriors were fourth in the 4×200 and fifth in the 4×400.

