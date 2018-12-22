Conan, Bender earn wins at Mohawk Valley meet

Before heading off to the holiday break, each of the Skaneateles indoor track and field teams made the trip to Utica College’s Hutton Dome for Friday’s third Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association meet of the season.

And it featured girls Lakers junior Emme Conan prevailing in the 55-meter dash. Amid a field of 59 sprinters, Conan, in 7.55 seconds, went to the front, edging Rome Free Academy’s Olivia Griggs (7.57 seconds) for the victory.

Also, in the boys 3,200-meter run, Skaneateles sophomore Caleb Bender beat the field. In 10 minutes, 18.31 seconds, Bender was more than six seconds ahead of Nottingham’s Declan Shaughnessy (10:24.43) and the field.

All told, the Skaneateles girls earned 31 points for seventh place in the field of 26. Liverpool, with 119 points, pulled away for the victory as Clinton (64 points) finished second.

In the 4×200 relay, Emme Conan joined Jessica Patalino, Tess Peterson and Ellie Peterson to finish fourth in 1:55.81. Emme Conan, Grace Conan, Cate Coyne and Taylor Grandstaff were seventh in the 4×400 relay in 4:55.16.

Reagan Evans, with a heave of 32 feet 10 inches, got fourth place in the weight throw. Tess Peterson had a fifth-place high jump of 4’8″ and took sixth place in the long jump, going 15’3″, while Edan Howard was eighth in the shot put with a toss of 29’5 1/2″ and also was eighth in the weight throw (29’6 1/2″) behind Evans.

The Skaneateles boys indoor track team tied for 11th place in the MVITA meet with 16 points, with more than half the points coming from Bender’s 3,200 win.

Also, Bender joined Matt Persampieri, Josh Reed and Tony DiRubbo to get fourth place in the 4×800 relay in 9:32.71. Nick Wamp won his heat in the 55 sprint and took eighth place overall in 6.97 seconds. Persampieri was 10th in the mile in 4:57.67.

Skaneateles will resume its season Jan. 5 in the fourth CNY Indoor Track Association meet of the winter at SRC Arena.

