West Genesee hockey up to no. 9 in state Division I poll

Though it only was a few weeks ago, the three consecutive defeats suffered by the West Genesee ice hockey team at the outset of the 2018-19 season seem much further away.

A four-game win streak was the perfect response to the Wildcats’ early woes, and what’s more, none of those defeats came to area Division I opponents.

So entering last week’s action, the Wildcats were back at no. 9 in the state Division I rankings, four spots behind the Syracuse Cougars at no. 4, who moved up after big wins over Baldwinsville and Skaneateles.

Going to Kennedy Arena last Tuesday night, WG took on Mohawk Valley and rolled to its fifth straight win, putting up its biggest goal total of the season in an 8-1 romp over the Raiders.

Most of the damage was done in the first and third periods, the Wildcats scoring seven times in those frames as Jack Anderson led the charge, eventually producing a three-goal hat trick plus a pair of assists, whie

Ryan Washo scored twice and added a pair of assists as Joe Comins had a goal and three assists. Jake Kopek contributed three assists and Jeremy Keyes also had two goals. Jack Miller added an assist.

Defending a perfect 7-0 mark, Syracuse went to Fulton last Wednesday night, and the Cougars unloaded a week’s worth of goals in the course of 51 minutes during a 15-1 romp over the Red Raiders.

The first two periods featured 13 goals, and by the time it was all done Philip Zollo and Nate Frye both had hat tricks and Ryan Durand had set a career mark with six assists.

Kyle Lamson scored twice as Steve Matro, Kaleb Benedict and Nelson Jones each finished with two assists. Jones, Jack Grooms, Ethan Petty, Shemar Thomas and Hugh White also scored, with C.J. Malone contributing an assist.

