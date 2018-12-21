West Genesee bowlers take defeats to ESM, C-NS

A busy month of action for bowling teams at West Genesee would include more Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division matches before everyone hit the holiday break.

On Dec. 14, WG took on Fulton, neither side able to get a point as, in the 3-0 girls loss, Gina Neri had a 460 series and high game of 170, while four Red Raiders had series of 445 or better, led by Alexis Ingersoll’s 522 set.

Over in the boys match, WG also lost 3-0 to Fulton, with Ben Conroy shooting a 204 high game and Richard Wituszynski a 202 game as Calvin Lee (193 game) and Jon Zollo (182 game) closely followed.

For the Red Raiders, Anthony DeMasi had a 643 series and 248 high game as Aiden Franco shot a 258 game in his 566 series. Owen Sheldon (622 series), Mitch Donaldson (600 series) and Joe Benevidez (588 series) bowled well, tool.

Then, in last Monday’s match against East Syracuse Minoa at Bowl-More Lanes, WG lost 2-1 in the boys match, Ben Conroy getting a 236 game in his 602 set as Wituszynski got a 208 game in his 551 series. Sean Timmons (649 series, 258 high game) and Chris Bayly (640 series, 225 high game) paced the Spartans.

WG’s girls could not get a point from ESM in a 3-0 defeat. Neri shot a 489 series (177 high game), with Kaley Moore getting a 403 set, but that was far behind the Spartans’ America Carhart, who tore to a 625 series with a 235 high game.

Another match followed on Tuesday, with the Wildcats challenging Cicero-North Syracuse at Strike-N-Spare Lanes, but losing on both sides by 3-0 margins.

In the girls match, WG had Neri get a 485 series and 168 high game as Moore (386 series) and Gabrielle Gardner (375 series) followed. C-NS’s Jessaia McGriff led her side with a 563 series.

Solvay was back in action last Wednesday afternoon at Strike-N-Spare Lanes, taking on Christian Brothers Academy and having the girls prevail 5-2 over the Bearcats.

Caitlin McCann, with a 418 series and 173 high game, paced the Bearcats, just ahead of the 410 series from Rebecca Ducey as Kiyyasia Elien had a 382 series and Abby Lee had a three-game total of 367.

In the boys match, Solvay lost to CBA by that same 5-2 margin, though Alex Gallardo shot a 562 series for the Bearcats with a 198 high game. Jordan Tryon, with a 458 series, was just ahead of Ed Matysuk (449 series), Cole Bagozzi (444 series) and Ethan Bigelow (441 series) as Nate Vault (548 series) and John Dodge (545 series) led the Brothers.

A day later, the Solvay boys defeated Chittenango 3-0, while the girls lost 2-1 to the Bears. In the boys match, Tryon shot a high game of 217 as Gallardo contributed a 204 game to the effort.

