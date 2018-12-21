Dobrovosky now girls hoops Lakers’ all-time leading scorer

Now it’s official – no one in the history of Skaneateles girls basketball has put up more points than Olivia Dobrovosky.

In last Tuesday night’s game at Bishop Grimes, Dobrovosky caught and passed Lakers great Elizabeth Lane. Better yet, it was part of a fine all-around effort as the Lakers defeated the Cobras 49-33.

Entering the night, Dobrovosky had 1,286 points, needing six more to break the mark of 1,292 that Lane set earlier this millennium, which had shattered Kathy Murphy’s 1,085-point total from the late 1980s.

In the first half against Grimes, Dobrovosky got those six points to catch Lane, and with a short jump shot early in the third quarter, the Lakers’ career mark was hers.

Eventually, Dobrovosky would produce 15 points, with help from Maddy Ramsgard, who had nine points, and Chloe Metz, who got seven points. Olivia Navaroli had six points as Maeve Canty and Ryley Pas’cal had five points apiece.

Just as big a story in this game, though, was the work of the Lakers’ defense. As a whole, it slowed down Grimes throughout a low-scoring first half and did so again late to prevent any comeback.

In particular, Skaneateles honed in on the Cobras’ own 1,000-point scorer, Abby Wilkinson, and held her to a season-low six points, something Grimes could not overcome despite 13 points from Sarah Snavlin and nine points from Lora Marial.

As a follow-up, the Lakers hosted ITC/Fowler on Thursday night, and prevailed 50-15 to improve its record to 5-2 overall.

The Lakers shut out ITC/Fowler in the first quarter and amassed a 20-0 advantage, continuing to add to that margin throughout the rest of the game as it didn’t let the Eagles into double digits until the fourth quarter.

Dobrovosky only had five points here, but her teammates stepped up, especially Maeve Canty, who led with 15 points. Nine different players got at least one field goal as, Tatumn Pas’cal had eight points and Maddy Ramsgard had six points. Metz, Ryley Pas’cal and Bridget Neumann each got four points.

