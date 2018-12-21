Boys basketball Lakers stay unbeaten, handle Chittenango, ITC

After five straight home wins, the Skaneateles boys basketball team finally went on the road – and kept on winning, running its mark to 7-0 as it stood at no. 17 in the state Class B rankings.

It started at Chittenango last Tuesday night as the Lakers saw Nate Fouts put together his best game yet at the varsity level during a 58-43 victory.

This was the same Bears team the Lakers had beat 63-51 on Nov. 30. In the rematch, things were close until the second quarter, when Fouts and his teammates outscored Chittenango 22-12 to get another double-digit edge.

Every time the Bears tried to close the gap, Fouts would convert, not letting up until he had a career-best 28 points, augmented by four 3-pointers. Keif Timmins had nine points, with Jack Canty adding seven points and Tommy Reed getting six points.

Chittenango got most of its production from Noah Schnauffer and Paul Wood, who combined to hit nine 3-pointers as Schnauffer had 20 points and Wood finished with 13 points.

Two nights later, Skaneateles traveled to Institute of Technology Central and prevailed over the Eagles by a score of 83-69.

A key to the outcome was how things started, Skaneateles hot from the field as it bolted to a 23-12 advantage. By doing this, it was able to withstand ITC’s own big push and answer it, leading 48-38 at the break.

Pulling away late, the Lakers sawCanty lead the way with 23 points and Fouts continue to surge, too, scoring 21 points. Timmins had 13 points as Jack Whirtley got 10 points and Reed earned nine points.

The Eagles had four players score in double figures, too, as Edwin Seton earned a game-high 26 points, helped by Martin Peralta (12 points), Azi Goodrich (11 points) and Terrell McLaughlin (10 points).

