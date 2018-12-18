Caz boys indoor track finishes second at Jensen Relays

Another superb effort by the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team led to a second-place finish in the afternoon session of last Saturday’s Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.

Earning 81 points, the Lakers were just ahead of Hannibal (78 points) for that runner-up spot as Cicero-North Syracuse, with a far larger roster than Cazenovia, took the top spot with 112 points.

Justin Gagnon just missed winning the 55-meter hurdles, his time of 8.25 seconds one-hundredth of a second behind Corcoran’s Malique Wilson (8.24), but Gagnon and Jacob Olkowski, who was fifth in 8.53 seconds, easily took the team event in 16.78 seconds as no one else was under the 18-second mark.

Cazenovia also won the high jump as Dalton Sevier and Ray Satchwell each cleared 5 feet 8 inches, finishing second and third, respectively, in the individual event behind Faith Heritage’s John Manchester (6 feet).

In the triple jump, Satchwell went 40’11” as he and Kyler Hathaway were second on the team side, going 77’4 ¾” between them. Angelo Annotto had a second-place weight throw of 42’9 ¾”, joining Josh Maxwell for fourth place (75’5 ¾”) on the team side.

James Pavelchak, paired with Slater DeLeon, got third place in the 55-meter dash in 14.09 seconds before Pavelchak and Olkowski paired up to get third place in the 300-meter dash in 1:18.01, not far from Hannibal’s winning 1:16.84.

Noah DeRochie (5:00.16) and Jared Smith (5:02.29) worked together to finish third in the mile in 10:02.45, with DeRochie and Jakob Buckley third in the 3,200-meter run with total times of 22:33.11.

Olkowski gained third-place points in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet. Satchwell and Dylan Albicker were third in the long jump, going 35’1” between them as Annotto and Maxwell had throws of 74’5 ½” to finish fourth in the shot put.

In the 600-meter run, Cormac Race and Zach Wendel gained fifth place in 3:17.27. Justin Ossont and Stan Angus finished sixth in the 1,000-meter run in 6:25.84.

A day earlier, Chittenango took part in the Mohawk Valley Individual Relays at Utica College, where the Bears finished eighth out of 22 boys teams with 20 points and the girls were 11th in a 23-team field with 16 points.

On the boys side, Ersilio Cerminaro won the individual mile in 4:45.63, edging CBA’s Zach Medicis (4:47.72) for that top spot as he and Nate Lampman were second on the team side in 9:40.86 to the Brothers’ 9:38.87 as Lampman (4:55.23) edged out Dave Gratien (4:56.61) for fifth among individuals.

Caleb Prenoveau and Dylan Price were third in the 1,000 in 5:41.57, with Cerminaro and Gratien fifth in the 600 in 3:11.20. Lampman and Cody Cumber were seventh in the 3,200.

McKenzie Dombroski was second in the 600 in 1:44.85, just behind South Lewis’ Hannah Ielfield (1:44.25) as she and Brooke Price finished sixth in the team event in 3:48.19. Also, Dombroski was third in the mile in 5:35.44.

McKayla Capeling and Kiara Waite paired up to finish fourth in the 1,000 in 6:45.42, with Capeling and Piper Beckwith fourth in the 3,000 in 24:28.05. Tamia Williams and Marilla Bongiovanni were sixth in the triple jump with 58’8”.

