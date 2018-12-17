WG boys bowlers defeat Baldwinsville, Syracuse

Each of the West Genesee bowling teams found themselves in tough battles against visiting Baldwinsville last Tuesday afternoon at Solvay Recreation Alleys.

But the boys Wildcats were able to defeat the Bees 2-1, a major win where WG’s depth made the difference and helped to overcome a 591 series and 230 high game from B’ville’s Tanner Rozycko.

Conor Matthewson led the Wildcats, his 522 series featuring a high game of 205. Noah Ackerman’s 188 game was part of a 486 set as Richard Wituszynski had a 465 series (167 high game) and Ben Conroy’s 452 series featured a 178 game.

Meanwhile, the WG girls took its own 3-0 loss to B’ville, with Gina Neri getting a 440 series and high game of 178 as Gabrielle Gardner (368 series) beat out Kaley Moore (367 series) by a single pin. For the Bees, Brooke Flask had a 515 series and 189 high game as Julia Spiech’s 192 game led to a 477 set.

Each of the Wildcats’ sides beat Syracuse on Thursday afternoon at Strike-N-Spare Lanes, including a close 2-1 match on the boys side with Conroy back at the forefront thanks to his 559 series and 223 high game. Bobby Bidwell contributed a 224 game in his 496 series.

Meanwhile, WG’s girls had top efforts from Makenzie Ross, with a 361 series, and Abbie Sullivan, who had a 353 series. Neri rolled the best game of 156.

Solvay was back in action on Thursday at Strike-n-Spare, facing Homer, and were unable to earn a point on either side of 7-0 defeats to the Trojans.

Alex Gallardo shot a 257 game for the boys Bearcats, with Cole Bagozzi getting a 208 game and Ethan Bigelow at 187 game. Homer’s Mike Grant shot a 246 game in his 644 series and Nick Hinshaw added a 606 set

Meanwhile, in the girls match, Abby Lee paced Solvay with a 451 series and 180 high game. Caitlin McCann shot a 172 game in her 438 set as Anastasia LaFlair got a 409 series. Homer’s Blaik Hale led all individuals with a 580 series and 214 high game.

