Westhill leads indoor track teams at Jensen Relays

One local highlight of last Saturday’s Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays at SRC Arena was having the Westhill girls indoor track and field team finish third in the morning session.

The Warriors had 55.5 points, trailing only Liverpool and Fayetteville-Manlius, while West Genesee was seventh with 29 points, Jordan-Elbridge had 21 points and Solvay got 18 points.

Getting its lone win in the weight throw, Westhill had Lennah Abraham throw it 35 feet 7 ½ inches, with Solvay’s Sabrina Garnett (35’2”) seconds as Abraham and Brigid Heinrich claimed team honors thanks to a combined 63’6 ¾” to Skaneateles’ 63’4 ¼”.

Lauren Holstein and Lauren Marshall paired to get third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 19.95 seconds, with WG’s Olivia Becker and Rachel Reynolds fourth in 21.70 seconds as Solvay had Kyra Crossett and Allison Dooher in fifth place. Marshall and Ashley Bolesh were third in the triple jump with 61 feet ½ inch.

Ella Markham and Quinn Mannion, topping 15 feet, were second in the pole vault to South Jefferson’s 17’6” as J-E’s Kyra White and Clara Derby topped 14 feet between them. Bolesh and Angie Mesa-Espinosa were fourth in the 300-meter dash in 1:32.36.

Katherine Evans and Kylie Nowicki were fourth in the 1,000-meter run in 7:07.38, with J-E sixth as WG’s Natalie Buckhout was third among individuals in 3:22.25 and combined with Haylie McCauliffe to get fifth place.

Solvay was second in the shot put as Sabrina Garnett and Shareese Pierce had total throws of 53’1 ¾” to beat Abraham and Heinrich (52’6 ½”) in third place.

J-E was third in the mile as Coral Uhle and Vassianna Klock combined for a time of 11:45.67. Uhle and Klock got fifth place in the 600-meter run in 3:43.10 to beat out Westhill (3:43.50) and WG (3:46.00) for that spot.

WG’s Caitlin Mills and Sandy Gardino were fourth in the 55-meter dash in 15.92 seconds, edging Westhill (15.95) for that spot. Buckhout and Alana Eastman were fifth in the 3,000-meter run. Karli Clark and Jaselyn Faulk were sixth in the long jump.

None of these local sides did as well on the boys side of the Jensen Relays morning session, with J-E getting 19 points ahead of the modest totals from WG, Solvay and Westhill.

The Eagles’ Logan Kinney and Matt Sheldon were third in the 300 sprint in 1:19.71. Kinney and Kenny Williams got fourth in the 600 in 3:11.97 as Sean Dristle and Lee Jewell were sixth in the mile in 10:06.39. Nate Williams and Matt Kent were sixth in the 55 hurdles.

Westhill’s Evan Ballard and Ben Helfeld had a total of 75’2” in the weight throw, earning second place. Mike Ferrara and Jacob Roberts were fifth in the 1,000 in 5:46.39.

Solvay had Shahid Hutcherson and Allen Cawthon get fourth place in the 55 sprint in 14.73 seconds, with Russ Tarbell and Dan Gromov sixth in the 600 ahead of WG in seventh place.

Only Marcellus took part in the Jensen Relays afternoon session, with the girls Mustangs sixth in the team standings with 34 points and the boys getting 11 points as Julianna Szczech won the girls pole vault, clearing 8’6”.

Maggie Strempel and Carolyn Carlic were third in the mile relay in 12:26.02, with Brielle McShane and Madeline Caron fourth in the 1,000 in 7:24.84.

Virginia Lucchetti and Madeline Caron were fourth in the 600 in 3:55.36 before Lucchetti and Delaney Manahan were fourth (1:35.46) in the 300. Lindsay Balman and Angelina Coleman were sixth in the high jump as Violet Gribe and Carley Frajda were seventh in the 55 hurdles.

Nick Roseboom was second in the boys mile in 4:55.71 as he and Matt Vitale were sixth on the team side and Roseboom took fourth in the 3,200 in 10:46.31.

Vitale and Peter McCaffrry were seventh in the 1,000 as Jonah Kwasnowski and Kevin Donath were eighth in the 55 hurdles, Donath and Colin Gerbsch finishing sixth in the 600. Kwasnowski had a triple jump of 34’11 ½”.

