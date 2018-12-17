Swimming Wildcats fall to J-D/CBA, Baldwinsville

Even though its opponent had a pair of defeats, the West Genesee boys swim team knew that a victory over Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA in any circumstances was special.

So the Wildcats went all-out in last Tuesday’s meet to get that win, and while plenty went well, the Red Rams remained elusive, hanging on late to hand WG a 93-91 defeat.

Ryan McMahon still earned a pair of race victories for the Wildcats, going one minute, 56.28 seconds to roll to first place in the 200-yard freestyle by more than 10 seconds over J-D/CBA’s Nick Wales (2:06.74).

Later in the meet, McMahon would win the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.83 over the Rams’ Nathan Chen (1:07.06), and would pair with Nate Long, Cameron Chao and Matt Shields to take the 400 freestyle relay in 3:52.50.

However, J-D/CBA won every other race, including two wins apiece from Chris Bushnell in the 100 butterfly (56.54 seconds) and 100 backstroke (55.39 seconds), and Conlan Rourke in the 50 freestyle (24.02 seconds) and 100 freestyle (53.11 seconds).

Justin Byrne, with 218.60 points, edged David Puma (218.50) and Parker McIlroy (208.40) in the diving competition, but all of them trailed J-D/CBA’s Lucas Dekaney, who won with 306.30 points.

Amid a string of runner-up finishes, Alex Shuron was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:14.78, inches behind Chen, who won in 2:14.74. But Shuron did prevail in the 500 freestyle in 5:25.03, well clear of Wales (5:39.81) and the field.

Chao took second in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.03, with Keegan Schauron second in the 50 freestyle (24.82 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:01.98). Tiernan Guy was second (57.21 seconds) and Jackson Craig third (58.75) in the 100 freestyle.

The 200 medley relay was close, too, with McMahon, Chao, Shuron and Scharoun going 1:47.76, just behind J-D/CBA’s 1:47.37 as Guy, Shuron, Scharoun and Nate Long were second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.02.

Then Baldwinsville arrived in Camillus Friday night, and the Bees, winners of four straight meets, proceeded to make it five in a row, pulling away to top the Wildcats 96-85.

McMahon pulled away to take the 200 IM in 2:10.20, but even with 1:03.96 in the 100 breaststroke, he finished second to B’ville’s Nick Schultz, who won in a swift 1:01.82.

Shuron won an exciting 200 freestyle, going 1:59.22 to edge the Bees’ John Licciardello (1:59.50) for the top spot. Alone in the diving competition, WG had Byrne prevail with 218.70 points, with Puma getting 209.10 points.

In the 100 backstroke, Scharoun, in 1:01.47, was just behind the Bees’ Evan Bohman (1:01.14) as Scharoun also got second place in the 100 freestyle in 54.56 seconds, with Guy third (56.66) and Shields fourth (56.68).

McMahon, Guy, Schauron and Chao went 1:49.40 in the 200 medley relay to trail B’ville’s 1:46.93. Guy, Chao, Shuron and Craig swam the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.67.

Mostly, the Wildcats rest this week, though it does take on Pulaski/Sandy Creek on Thursday before the holiday break.

