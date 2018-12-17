Liverpool, C-NS wrestlers win league openers

Strong showings in early-season tournaments had only given the Liverpool wrestling team more confidence as it started to take on Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division foes.

In its first league match of the winter, the Warriors went to Fayetteville-Manlius last Wednesday night and claimed six of the 10 contested bouts that, combined with forfeits, produced a 61-19 win over the Hornets.

Jeremy Ianno set the tone at 120 pounds, nearly pulling off an upset over F-M’s most accomplished wrestler, Braden Florczyk, and battling hard all six minutes in a 9-7 defeat.

Right after, at 126 pounds, Charlie Tran pinned Xavier Varela late in the first period, and the Warriors were ahead for good as Steve Pascarella (145 pounds) pulled away to beat Justin Bedell 15-5.

In a 160-pound battle, Anthony Piscatelli prevailed 12-5 over Alex Dauksza, with three more mat wins taking place late in the match.

Lochlan Fegley got a pin at 285 pounds over Zack Henderson late in the second period, with Lucas Smith (99 pounds) taking just 74 seconds to finish off Malik Barr as Rocco DeGiormo (113 pounds) closed the night with a second-period fall over Aurelio Varela.

Forfeits also went to Jeremiah Paulson (132 pounds), Damianiana Racciatti (138 pounds) as, later in the night, Ron Cyr (182 pounds), Hamier Williams-Borges (195 pounds) and Christian Noventy (220 pounds) also got forfeits.

Following this, the Warriors went to Saturday’s Waterloo Duals and swept all five opponents in that event, taking out, in order, Dundee, Mynderse Academy, Bath-Haverling, host Waterloo and finally Geneva.

Cicero-North Syracuse also prevailed in its first SCAC Metro meet of the winter, going to Corcoran High School last Wednesday and beating the combined Syracuse City team 66-21.

All of Syracuse’s points came in four consecutive bouts after Julian Zavaglia had opened at 182 for the Northstars with a pin over Carl Witherel at the end of the first period. C-NS’s Troyan Jones (220) had lost 5-2 to Jerome Davis.

Each of the 10 bouts from 99 pounds onward went to the Northstars, with Syracuse only contesting two of them as the rest were forfeits.

Dan Sweeney wrestled at 113 pounds and took three minutes to pin Sidail Mohammed. And at 160 pounds, Alex Nobles had a first-period fall over Albert Sippio.

Then it was the Northstars taking part in the “Battle in the Valley” at Cobleskill-Richmondville, where it would go 3-2, starting with a 54-33 victory over Duanesburg.

A close 43-42 defeat to host Cobleskill-Richmondville followed, with C-NS rebounding to beat Warrensburg 51-37 and, after a 45-37 loss to Coxsackie-Athens, handled Mohonasen 54-15 to close out the day.

Liverpool takes on another big league rival, Baldwinsville, Wednesday night. C-NS would go to Saturday’s “Battle in the Valley” at Cobleskill-Richmondville and then, as Liverpool faces B’ville, the Northstars visit West Genesee.

