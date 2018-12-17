J-D girls win twice; Wilkinson passes 1,000 career points

When it began play in the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division, the Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball team did so following a second-place finish in its own “Best of New York” Tournament held Dec. 8 and 9.

After beating Buffalo Sacred Heart 80-43 in the first round, the Red Rams faced, in the final, Rochester’s Bishop Kearney, and were close until a late surge pushed the Kings to a 47-35 victory.

Kearney, a state Class AA final four team last winter, held everyone on the Rams in check for the first half except Gabby Stickle, who scored her team’s first 14 points.

Early in the third quarter, the Rams tied it 22-22, but with its strong inside game the Kings regained the lead and, to put it away, went on an 11-0 run in the final minutes, overcoming the work of Stickle and Momo LaClair, who finished with 13 points.

J-D opened league play last Tuesday at Oswego and handled the Buccaneers 61-30, roaring out to a 22-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and extending the margin to 33-10 by halftime.

Stickle and LaClair, with 12 points apiece, led a deep, well-balanced Rams attack as Tracey Edson chimed in with 11 points. Fiona McNeil had eight points and Paige Keeler added six points.

Two nights later, the Rams handled Fulton 62-28 as it bolted out to a 23-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. LaClair had 18 points, including three 3-pointers, with Edson getting 10 points and Keeler adding nine points. McNeil and Sydney Baker had six points apiece.

Bishop Grimes returned to action last Tuesday, at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, where the big story was not the Cobras’ 76-24 victory over the Rebels, but what Abby Wilkinson accomplished.

With a successful jump shot in the second quarter, Wilkinson reached 1,000 career points, the eighth girls player in school history to reach that mark. Ultimately, Wilkinson finished with 17 points.

Twelve different Grimes players got on the scoreboard against APW as Lora Marial had 13 points, with Jenna Sloan getting 11 points as Sarah Snavlin and Isabelle Kinsey had eight points apiece.

Grimes played again Saturday against Chittenango at Onondaga Community College’s Allyn Hall, where it lost, 49-46, to a Bears team that rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit despite Wilkinson’s 21 points.

Chittenango featured Ally Shoemaker’s triple-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, to go with four steals. It was Shoemaker’s second triple-double of the season.

Fayetteville-Manlius was 2-1 going into last Tuesday’s SCAC Metro division opener against Corcoran, where it had to fight hard for a 48-40 victory over the Cougars.

They were tied, 20-20, at halftime, when the Hornets outscored Corcoran 17-10 in the third quarter, which proved crucial. Lily Fish had 13 points, five assists and four rebounds, with Alexis Schneider adding 12 points and eight rebounds as Lexie Roe also got 12 points. Elena Paolini stepped up with nine points and seven rebounds.

Now F-M faced Nottingham on Friday, and dropped a close 41-37 decision to the Bulldogs, who absorbed the Hornets’ comeback from a 19-14 halftime deficit and outscored them 14-10 in the final period.

Roe had 10 points, with Fish and Schneider adding seven points apiece as Jakiya Howard, with 23 points, carried Nottingham to victory.

Christian Brothers Academy returned to action last Friday, hosting Marcellus, where forwards Brooke Jarvis and Skye Ryan took over in the third quarter to earn a 50-32 victory over the Mustangs.

They were tied, 22-22, at halftime, but with a 17-3 third-quarter surge, the Brothers got away. Again and again, Jarvis, who finished with 23 points, and Ryan, who got 18 points, converted in the paint and Marcellus, down to seven on its roster, could not stop it

East Syracuse Minoa visited ITC/Fowler Friday and earned its first win of the season, prevailing 61-35 as a 21-3 second-quarter blitz helped the Spartans overcome an early deficit.

Angelina Thomason gained 20 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead ESM, with Julianna Barton adding 14 points and Raychel Underwood getting nine points.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story