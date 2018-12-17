Indoor track girls near the top again

Paige Hunt excelled in three events, including the pole vault, to help lead the Lakers to another strong finish during their second meet of the season. (photo by laura fitzgerald)

The Cazenovia girls indoor track posted another strong finish in their second meet of the season, finishing third in a 12 team field with only Class AA and A powers CNS and JD ahead of them. The strong finish was a reprise of the Lakers’ week on effort which saw them finish second among 18 teams with only Liverpool ahead of them on the scoreboard.

The Lakers’ field event athletes led the way once again with a series of sectional and state-qualifier performances. The top finish of day in the relay-style meet, which combines the performances of two athletes, was in the long jump. Maddy Gavitt (15-9.25) and Chloe Smith (15-6.75) teamed up to place first as each exceeded the elite state qualifier standard in the event. Gavitt also contributed to a Laker score in the high jump as she cleared 4-8 while Smith had her quickest 55 dash of the season (7.81) to partner with Taylor Tilison for a third place.

Paige Hunt led the way in the pole vault with an 8-6 effort as Cazenovia placed second. Hunt also cleared 4-6 in the high jump and partnered with shot put leader Claire Edwards (27-9.25) to place second in that event. Lili Sorbello led the way in the weight throw (24-9), teaming with Kenzie Yates (24-7) to place third.

The Lakers were also successful in the distance events as Molly Hart and Mary Williams teamed up to place third in the 3000 and Emily Reff and Carley Lounsbury partnered for third in the 1000 meter run. Julia Reff and Jackie Gamlen combined to place fifth in the mile while Grace Rajkowski and Kaitlyn Puffer equaled that performance in the 600.

The Lakers showed rapid improvement in the sprints as well with Smith, Tilison and Grace Dolan all running their fastest times of the year in the 55 meter dash while Molly Dolan and Tilison partnered for seventh in the 300. Lili Gavitt continued to excel in the hurdles, running a 9.99, just 1/100th off her personal best, to team up with Caryn Gagnon (10.72) for fourth place.

The Lakers will have a busy week of action as they travel to Colgate for the DiMao Invitational on Dec 18 and return to OCC on Dec 22 to close out their 2018 competition calendar.

