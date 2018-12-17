Indoor track Bees get close to team wins at Mohawk Valley meet

Continuing its early-season travels, each of the Baldwinsville indoor track and field teams made strong showings in last Friday’s Mohawk Valley Individual Relays held at Utica College’s Hutton Dome.

In fact, the girls Bees nearly claimed the event, its 66 points just one behind Clinton’s 67 amid a 23-team field. On the boys side, B’ville got 65 points, third behind Utica Proctor’s 66 as Clinton (70 points) won here, too.

Justus Holden-Betts went 3:05.88 in the 1,000-meter run as she and Anna Conklin were second (6:41.35) to Camden (6:10.78) in the team portion. Lauren Addario had a second-place triple jump of 35’10”, and was second on the team side with Brooklyn Roner as they paired to go 63’7 ¾”.

Karen Ekure, third in the 55-meter dash in 7.78 seconds, got second on the team side with Courtney Bostic, their 15.98 seconds not far from Rome Free Academy’s winning 15.87. Maya Hewitt cleared 8 feet to finish second alone in the pole vault.

Danielle Marsell had a weight throw of 42 feet 7 inches, second to Rome Free Academy star Sarah Crockett (48’9 ½”), and in the tem event Marsell and Sarah Smiley were second with 67’1 ½” to the Black Knights’ 77’2”.

Annabelle Horan and Leah Carpenter were third in the 3,000-meter run in 23:19.33. Olivia Creelman and Sarah Fawwaz finished fourth in the mile relay in 12:10.07, with Allyson Surowick and Catherine Iven fifth in the 55-meter hurdles in 21.33 seconds.

Surowick and Margaret McClain got fourth place in the long jump with 28’10”. Ekure and Catherine Iven topped 8’6” in the high jump to finish fourth. Marsell, paired with Kathlyn Davis, was sixth in the shot put with total throws of 53’10”. Brianna Natoli and Olivia Muscolino were eighth in the 300-meter dash.

In the boys events, Connor McManus (4:48.46) and Jack Michaels (4:50.41) helped the Bees win the mile relay in 9:38.87, just ahead of Chittenango’s 9:40.86.

Michael Lawrence and Jon Formoza followed by prevailing in the 600, their time of 2:59 flat just ahead of RFA’s 2:59.64. And in the 3,200-meter run, Colin Delaney and John Arvantides were victorious in 21:10.39 to the Black Knights’ 21:53.68.

Sam Kellner’s second-place 2:43.75 highlighted a 1,000 where he and Anthony Delvecchio were second (5:40.93) behind CBA’s 5:31.61. Malik Davis and Sam Mellinger were third in the 55 sprint in 14.07 seconds.

Garrett Selover, in 36.92 seconds, only trailed Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Cory Couture (36.36) in the 300, and was fourth in the team event with Spencer Wirtheim in 1:16.72. Adam Graham and Dylan Barber threw the shot put a combined 68 feet to finish fifth.

Nick Kruger was in three events, doing best in the triple jump where he went 40’3” to finish third among individuals as he and Connor Waldron were fourth (71’3”) in the team portion.

Kruger and Robert Thompson went 35’5” between them in the long jump to finish fifth as Kruger and Tom Hagopian were eight in the 55 hurdles.

