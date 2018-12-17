F-M runners set national marks at Jensen Relays

Though they had to make a quick transition from cross country to indoor track and field, stars from Fayetteville-Manlius are putting up dazzling times in early-season meets.

That happened again last Saturday at SRC Arena, when the girls Hornets put up record-setting performances even as, with 73.5 points, it finished half a point behind Liverpool (74 points) in the team standings.

In the 1,000-meter run, Phoebe White tore to victory in two minutes, 58.26 seconds, the fastest time in the nation so far. White and Libbie Kilpatrick won the team event in 6:20.84. White also paired with Fiona Mejico to win the 300-meter dash in a combined 1:27.89.

Then, in the 3,000-meter run, Claire Walters set her own national-best time by finishing in 9:47.48, part of a 1-2-3 Hornets finish with Grace Kaercher (10:29.38) and Hannah Kaercher (10:30.64).

Isabel Zuber had a top long jump of 15 feet 7 inches as she and Elina Cabrera won the team event with 29’ ¼”. Then Zuber went 32’9 ¾” to win the triple jump, joining Samantha Pynn for a team title with 64’5”. Lucy Fowler had a third-place shot put throw of 28’ ¼”.

Chloe Bullough and Lejla Borcillo paired to win the mile relay in 11:05.04, finishing second and third, respectively, among individuals as Emily Cook got fourth place. Susan Bansbach and Maddy Duggleby won the 600-meter run in 3:34.66.

The F-M boys were third with 41.5 points in the boys portion as East Syracuse Minoa had 35.5 points to finish fifth in the boys event , with the Spartans also getting 23.5 points on the girls side

Peyton Geehrer gave the boys Hornets the win in the 3,200-meter run in 9:49.28. Matt Tripp and John Meskos were second in the mile in 9:23.18, while Nolan Chiles and Yakob Kelley were second in the 1,000 in 5:27.39. Meskos and Jack Altimonda were third in the 600.

Dan Sokolovic threw the shot put 40’8 ½” to finish second as he and Michael Palmer were third on the team side and ESM was fifth. Sokolovic was fourth (37’11 ¾”) in the weight throw.

ESM had Myles Riggins win the 55-meter hurdles in 8.37 seconds over F-M’s Ryan Serp (8.45) as he and Rocky El won the team event in 17.79 seconds.

Riggins and El were second (14.28 seconds) to Liverpool (14.03) in the 55-meter dash, with El’s second-place triple jump of 40’5” leading to fifth-place points.

For the girls Spartans, Rhiannon Butcko cleared 5’1” to win the high jump as she and Jennah Ferrari won the team event with a combined 9’9”. Jessica Stevens and Kaleigh Maloof were sixth in the 55 hurdles. Maria Markert cleared 7’6” in the pole vault.

In the afternoon session of the Jensen Relays, Jamesville-DeWitt was second in the girls portion with 75 points to Cicero-North Syracuse’s winning 106 points and finished fourth on the boys side with 61 points.

The Red Rams won the girls triple jump as Denise Yaeger went 33’11 ¾” to top the field and joined Amber Hamernik for a team title with 65’8 ½”. Yaeger and Hamernik were second in the long jump, going 30’11 ¾” between hem

Sophia Vinciguerra won the girls mile in 5:23.74 as Vinciguerra and Kathryn Sizing were second (11:33.11) to Tully (11:32.53) in the team portion. Ana Dieroff and Olivia Norden were second in the 600 in 3:45.22, with Anna Sofia Hege and Stella Heflin second in the 3,000 in 24:25.96.

Dieroff and Laeticcia Bazile topped 9’6” for second place in the high jump, with Eva Wisniewski topping 8 feet in the pole vault. as Monica Hernandez-Olivera and Sofie Brutsaert were third in the 55 hurdles in 20.68 seconds.

J-D’s boys had Nick Mannion win the 1,000 in 2:42.57 as he and Dylan Sweeney won the team race in 5:33.25. Josh Duby and Haberle Conlon won the 300 sprint in 1:16.84.

Fidel Martinez and Kaleel Boykins were second in the 600 in 3:04.54. Nate Rindfuss and Anthony Cawley were fourth in the 3,200, with Juan Smith and Nick Dekaney fourth in the triple jump.

Back on Friday night, Christian Brothers Academy took part in the Mohawk Valley Individual Relays at Utica College’s Hutton Dome, the boys finishing seventh out of 22 teams with 25 points.

Combined, Joel Gaffney and Caleb Krueger gave the Brothers a win in the 1,000 in 5:31.61, more than nine seconds ahead of runner-up Baldwinsville (5:40.93). Riley Nash was second in the 3,200 in 10:24.34 as he and Adam Kantor got third (22:05.94) on the team side.

Zach Medicis ran the mile in 4:47.72 as he and Cooper Groat were third in the team portion in 10:14.73, with Medicis fifth in the 600 in 1:31.70. Krueger and Aiden Schimpff were sixth in the 300 sprint.

On the girls side, Olivia Morganti won the 3,000 in 10:15.42, nearly half a minute ahead of the field, with Morganti and Lea Kyle second in the team portion in 21:44.74 to South Lewis (21:32.55) for CBA’s lone points.

