Boys Spartans, Red Rams keep winning; CBA routs Jordan-Elbridge

With its 4-1 record, the East Syracuse Minoa boys basketball team had a chance to further enforce its credentials as a Class A title contender.

On Friday night, the Spartans hosted the same PSAL-Fowler team it beat two weeks earlier in the Peppino’s Invitational at SRC Arena. Again, ESM proved successful, leading most of the way and holding off the Falcons 58-50.

Defense propelled the Spartans early as it held PSLA-Fowler to five points in the first quarter. Up 28-22 at halftime, the Spartans then outscored the Falcons 18-10 in the third period to give itself a cushion against a late rally.

Nick Peterson continued to get baskets in the paint, leading with 20 points. Devin Mascato-Buffaloe had 14 points as Dennis Benjack and James Ferns had seven points apiece. PSLA-Fowler got 19 points from Tyler Patterson.

Jamesville-DeWitt, thanks to its hot 4-0 start, earned the no. 19 spot in the first state Class A rankings of the season, and celebrated by going to Oswego last Tuesday and making it five in a row with an 82-45 rout of the Buccaneers.

Building a 67-35 lead through three quarters, the Red Rams had 11 different players earn at least one field goal, with Peyton Shumpert producing 21 points to lead the way. Matt Bradford had 12 points and Matt Cieplicki got 10 points, with Teleak Robinson (eight points) and Preston Shumpert (six points) close behind.

Now J-D faced Fulton on Friday night, and it was close for a long while before the Rams were able to seize full control in the fourth quarter and top the Red Raiders 62-49.

Fulton got the pace it wanted, matching baskets with J-D until those last eight minutes, where the Rams’ defense stifled the Red Raiders and held them to just five points.

Robinson was strong all night on offense, earning 25 points, while Cieplicki got 14 points. Max Schulman had nine points as Jacob Gugula paced Fulton with 19 points.

Christian Brothers Academy had a chance to play spoiler last Friday when it faced Jordan-Elbridge, who had roared out to a 5-0 start led by the hot play of senior guard Jeremiah Sparks.

Making a statement of its own, the Brothers smashed the Eagles 76-37, allowing Sparks to score 25 points, but limiting the rest of the J-E squad to just four total field goals as it went on a 54-19 rampage in the last two quarters to break open a close one.

Dan Anderson hit on six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points overall, leading CBA as Sam Haas got 14 points, mostly from four 3-pointers. Aaron Clendenin had 15 points as Denzall Marshall had eight points. Nick Valenti and Ryan Mackenzie had seven points apiece.

Much the same thing happened when Bishop Grimes hosted Solvay on Friday night, the Cobras jumping all over the 4-1 Bearcats and prevailing 75-38 as it outscored the visitors 38-13 in the second half.

David Mo’s 24 points included five 3-pointers. T.J. Bradford (12 points) and Jack Gutchess (10 points) also got to double figures as Gus O’Connell had eight points and Nate Gay got seven points.

Fayetteville-Manlius could not cool down unbeaten, state Class AA no. 25-ranked Corcoran in last Tuesday’s league opener, a 79-58 defeat to the Cougars.

For most of the game, the Hornets actually played on even terms with Corcoran, but in the second quarter the Cougars proved unstoppable, outscoring F-M 27-9.

Ethan Page got 15 points as Josh Michel had 10 points and Kieran Miller had seven points. Corcoran’s Daimar Miller had 23 points, including four 3-pointers, helped by De’jour Reaves (12 points) and D.J. Haynes (10 points).

Hosting Nottingham Friday night, F-M fell 79-44 to the Bulldogs, the deficit growing to 66-22 by the end of the third quarter. Miller and Zach Vinci led with seven points apiece as Nottingham got 21 points from Mazi Jackson.

Earlier in the week, Manlius-Pebble Hill rebounded from back-to-back defeats to Faith Heritage and Onondaga, traveling to Altmar-Parish-Williamstown last Monday and defeating the Rebels 59-44.

It proved yet another showcase for the Trojans’ Kendale Thompson, who nearly matched APW by himself, pouring in 36 points as Alex Abrams (six points), Matt Ficano and Gavin Cardamone (five points each) helped out.

A much tougher test loomed Friday, with MPH visiting LaFayette. And it was close until the final minutes, when a string of free throws by the Lancers helped it get away as it prevailed 63-48 over the Trojans.

Most of the way, MPH kept pace, Thompson putting in 19 points as Ahmad El-Hindi stepped up for 14 points. Still, LaFayette stayed in front, seeing Reid Jackowski earn 21 points as Isaac Dow got 16 points and Dylan Lyons earned 14 points and 14 rebounds.

