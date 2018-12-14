Indoor track Lakers open at Morse Kickoff Meet

Both of the Skaneateles indoor track and field teams are underway for the 2018-19 season, and will take part in a series of meets on consecutive Saturdays in December and January at SRC Arena.

And it all started on Dec. 8 with the Jack Morse Kickoff meet, where the Lakers were part of the morning session and got a victory in the girls meet from Emme Conan, who edged out PSLA-Fowler’s Kadija-Hill Custis, though both finished in 7.67 seconds.

Not only that, but Conan helped Skaneateles finish second in the 4×200 relay in 1:53.74, just three-hundredths of a second behind the winning 1:53.71 from Liverpool.

In the weight throw, Edan Howard was second, her heave of 33 feet trailing only Liverpool’s Imahni Sinclair (36’11 ½”) as Reagan Evans was third with a toss of 32’7 ½”.

Tess Peterson cleared 4’10” for third place in the high jump and was fourth in the long jump, going 14’9”. Howard threw the shot put 23’11” to finish ninth as the Lakers were fifth in the sprint medley relay in 5:06.83 and seventh in the 4×400 relay in 4:56.39

On the boys side at the Morse Kickoff Meet, Skaneateles had Caleb Bender get third place in the mile in 4:46.98, not far from the winning 4:41.80 from Jamesville-DeWitt’s Nick Mannion.

Nicola Kunz got third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.89 seconds as Corcoran’s Malique Wilson won in 8.34 seconds. Thomas Smith was 11th in the 55 sprint in 7.29 seconds and 19th in the long jump.

