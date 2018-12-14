Chittenango’s Cutrie signs with UNC-Wilmington

Chittenango senior Tyla Cutrie signed her letter of intent Friday to attend the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, where she will take part in beach volleyball and intends to major in international relations.

Continuing to run over all of its opposition, the Chittenango girls volleyball team improved its record to 6-0 in last week’s action, still having not dropped a set this season.

However, the week’s biggest story came on Friday when, in the Chittenango High School gymnasium, star senior hitter Tyla Cutrie signed her college letter of intent to attend the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

Intending to major in international business, Cutrie will be part of UNC-Wilmington’s beach volleyball team, a sport that just held its first NCAA championship last spring, won by UCLA. The season runs from March to May.

A day before her signing, Cutrie helped the Bears prevail in straight sets as it visited 5-0 Onondaga, who earlier in the week had knocked off perennial powerhouse Tully in a five-set classic.

The Tigers had good moments in this match, but Chittenango still won 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 as Tyla Cutrie put away 16 kills and added 10 digs, while her sister, Bayla Cutrie, earned 10 assists, 10 digs and three kills.

Helping on the front line, Savannah Penoyer finished with nine kills as Shelby Maring gained 16 assists and seven digs. Sydney Pellman had eight digs, two aces and two kills as Brenna Stanton finished with five digs.

In last Monday’s match at Cortland, the Bears put together a 25-11, 25-16, 25-12 sweep of the Purple Tigers as Tyla Cutrie provided the power up front, earning 13 kills and four blocks, to go with three digs and two aces.

Bayla Cutrie had 13 assists and Shelby Maring finished with 10 assists, each of them with three digs as Cutrie also got three aces. Pellman earned six kills and four digs, with Stanton getting four aces and five digs. Penoyer had three kills, four digs and two aces as Sarah Martin contributed four digs.

In back-to-back matches next week, Chittenango visits Faith Heritage and Manlius-Pebble Hill.

