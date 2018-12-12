 

Skaneateles girls basketball tops Phoenix, 56-41

Dec 12, 2018 High School, Skaneateles Press

Twice so far this season, the Skaneateles girls basketball team has faced the prospect of recovering from a defeat, and both times it responded with resounding victories.

It happened again Tuesday night, with the Lakers bouncing back from last Friday’s defeat to rival Marcellus by going to Phoenix and putting together a 56-41 win over the Firebirds.

Defensively, Skaneateles was quite effective early, limiting Phoenix to six points in each of the first two periods. That allowed the offense to have some brief lulls and still build a double-digit advantage.

Ultimately, the Lakers’ lead grew to 40-23 by the end of the third quarter, more than enough as, again, Olivia Dobrovosky proved tough to stop, converting on four 3-pointers to account for more than half of her 23 points.

Yet all eight Skaneateles players that saw action got at least one field goal, Chloe Metz earning nine points as Olivia Navaroli and Maddy Ramsgard had six points apiece. The Lakers overcame a 21-point effort by the Firebirds’ Taylor Petrie.

Now, a week of rest would follow before a tough test at Bishop Grimes next Tuesday where Skaneateles (3-2)  would attempt to contain the Cobras’ 1,000-point scorer, Abby Wilkinson. Then the Lakers host ITC/Fowler on Dec. 20 in its last game before the holiday break.

