J-D indoor track gets wins at Morse Kickoff Meet

Each of the Jamesville-DeWitt indoor track and field teams made strong season debuts during last Saturday’s morning session of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at SRC Arena.

This was especially true on the boys side, which featured, for the Red Rams, a 1-2 sweep in the mile as Nick Mannion prevailed in four minutes, 41.80 seconds, beating out Kaleel Boykins, who was second in 4:44.36.

In the 4×400 relay, J-D was second in 3:52.26, trailing only Liverpool’s winning 3:48.35 as the Rams were also second (3:54.87) to Faith Heritage (3:52.56) in the sprint medley relay.

Joe Staples was third in the 55-meter dash in 7.02 seconds, with Haberle Conlon sixth in 7.14 seconds as Staples got a sixth-place long jump of 18 feet 3 ¾ inches.

Seth Zurbruegg was seventh in the shot put with a toss of 34’4 1/4” and was eighth in the weight throw as Jason Pritts got ninth place in the shot put. Lear Wang was eighth and Boykins 10th in the triple jump.

Nick Dekaney took eighth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.20 seconds. In the 4×800 relay, J-D got fourth place in 9:15.80 as it alto took seventh in the 4×200 in 1:47.97.

Moving to the girls side, J-D’s Sophia Vinciguerra claimed victory in the 1,500-meter run, her time of 4:59.55 the only one under the five-minute mark. Laeticcia Bazile prevailed in the high jump, the only athlete to clear 5 feet as Ana Dieroff was seventh.

J-D also had Denise Yaeger win the triple jump, her best attempt of 35’4 ¼” beating out a field that included teammate Amber Hamernik, who was third with 33’2”. Eva Wisniewski was second in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet, with Jenna VanVranken (7 feet) third.

Hamernik also gave J-D a second-place long jump of 15’4”, just behind Cazenovia’s Chloe Smith (15’4 ¾”) as Anna Ferrick got eighth place. Yaeger was eighth in the 55 sprint in 7.94 second

Monica Hernandez-Olivera made it to fourth place in the 55 hurdles in 9.75 seconds as the Rams were second in the 4×400 relay in 4:37.23 to Liverpool’s 4:33.72. In the sprint medley, J-D got second place in 4:49.48 as Oswego (4:40.88) prevailed.

Christian Brothers Academy had Lea Kyle (5:23.42) beat out Bri Pucci (5:27.53) for fourth place in the 1,500, but together they helped the Brothers’ 4×800 relay team win in 11:02.71 as J-D finished sixth.

