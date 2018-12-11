Skaneateles hockey pulls away, beats Auburn 6-3

While the Auburn Maroons might hold the Section III Division II boys ice hockey championship, it’s the Skaneateles Lakers that still holds the upper hand in their neighborhood rivalry.

In front of an overflow crowd at Casey Park Tuesday night, the undefeated Lakers, improving to 5-0-1 on the season, withstood a mid-game Auburn surge and finished strong, prevailing 6-3 over the Maroons.

Skaneateles knew that, in facing Auburn, there were two challenges – one involved matching the Maroons’ physical play, and the other involved trying to contain star forward Johnny Malandruccolo, who had 16 goals in his team’s first five games, including all six in an Auburn win over Cicero-North Syracuse a week earlier.

Most of the first period was scoreless, with the Lakers staying patient and waiting for open looks. It finally broke through in the last minute of the period with Charlie Major’s conversion on a power play.

It got to 2-0 in the second period before Auburn got on the board with Nick Pipher’s goal. Then Malandruccolo burned the Lakers twice in a 15-second span, putting the Maroons in front 3-2.

Absorbing all this, the Lakers maintained its discipline, which proved important when Auburn kept committing penalties. On a power play, Bauer Morrissey tied it at the 12:25 mark of the period.

Yet another Skaneateles man advantage early in the third period produced the go-ahead goal, scored by Major. Even bigger was Jack Henry stealing the puck on a Maroons power play, charging in and scoring with 11 minutes left to increase the margin to 5-3.

Frustrated, the Maroons continued to hurt itself with penalties, and when Owen Van Holtz scored late in the period, the Lakers had clinched it, knowing a rematch with Auburn takes place Jan. 15 at Allyn Arena.

